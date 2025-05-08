San Diego FC and Club América Match Rescheduled for Saturday, June 7

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) and Club América today announced a new date for their highly anticipated 2025 match at Snapdragon Stadium. Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 21, the match will now be played on Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 PM PT.

Due to Club América's potential participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in mid-June, the clubs have agreed to move the match to Saturday, June 7, prior to the start of the tournament.

This match marks the first meeting between SDFC and the reigning and three-time back-to-back Liga MX Champion, Club América, as part of a multi-year partnership that includes matches in both 2025 and 2027, as well as collaboration on community and marketing initiatives.

Fans who have already secured 2025 SDFC Season Ticket Memberships will continue to have the match included in their packages, now with the new June 7 date. Additionally, any single-match tickets previously purchased for the June 21 match will remain valid for the rescheduled game on June 7. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and are unable to attend the rescheduled match can request a refund.

