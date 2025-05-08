San Diego FC and Club América Match Rescheduled for Saturday, June 7
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) and Club América today announced a new date for their highly anticipated 2025 match at Snapdragon Stadium. Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 21, the match will now be played on Saturday, June 7 at 7:00 PM PT.
Due to Club América's potential participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in mid-June, the clubs have agreed to move the match to Saturday, June 7, prior to the start of the tournament.
This match marks the first meeting between SDFC and the reigning and three-time back-to-back Liga MX Champion, Club América, as part of a multi-year partnership that includes matches in both 2025 and 2027, as well as collaboration on community and marketing initiatives.
Fans who have already secured 2025 SDFC Season Ticket Memberships will continue to have the match included in their packages, now with the new June 7 date. Additionally, any single-match tickets previously purchased for the June 21 match will remain valid for the rescheduled game on June 7. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and are unable to attend the rescheduled match can request a refund.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC to Face New England Revolution in Round of 16 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC to Play D.C. United in Round of 16: 2025 U.S. Open Cup - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC and Club América Match Rescheduled for Saturday, June 7 - San Diego FC
- Timbers Set to Face San Jose Earthquakes in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Paypal Park on May 20 - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Academy's Alex Hernandez Called in to U-15 Mexican Youth National Team for Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- MNUFC Host St. Louis City SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 21 - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Austin FC in Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes to Host Portland Timbers in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 20 - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Charlotte FC at Audi Field on May 21 - D.C. United
- Revolution to Host Chicago Fire FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Providence College - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Return Home Looking to Rebound against Austin FC, Host AAPI Night at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC to Host Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Leagues Cup 2025 Comes to Cincinnati with a New Format That Promises More Clashes Between MLS and Liga MX Than Ever Before - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against Minnesota United FC this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union to Host Liga MX Club Atlas F.C. in International Friendly at Subaru Park - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Signs Forward Osaze De Rosario - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Partners with Liberty Military Housing - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Kick off Season 20 Celebration at Discovery Green on Saturday, May 10 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Keys to the Match: Momentum - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC to Play English Premier League's Aston Villa in International Friendly at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew Commemorate To-Be-Announced Circle of Honor Member on Saturday, July 19 vs. D.C. United - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa at GEODIS Park August 2 - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2025 College Commitments - Atlanta United FC
- Minnesota United Scores Historic First with NutriSource and Finley's as Jersey Sleeve Sponsors - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Phoenix Rising FC 4-1 to Advance to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose shut out Republic as Preston Judd involved in both goals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Shuts out Detroit City FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Advances in the Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup Behind Randell Historic Finish - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Begin 2025 U.S. Open Cup Campaign with 2-1 Win at Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with Shutout Victory over Union Omaha - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC and Club América Match Rescheduled for Saturday, June 7
- San Diego FC Partners with Liberty Military Housing
- San Diego FC Winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 11
- San Diego FC Secures Dominant 5-0 Win Against FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Falls 3-1 to Real Salt Lake in First Loss at Snapdragon Stadium