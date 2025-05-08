Sounders FC Signs Forward Osaze De Rosario

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed Tacoma Defiance forward Osaze De Rosario through the remainder of the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027. The 23-year-old signs with the Rave Green after joining Tacoma prior to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. De Rosario currently leads MLS NEXT Pro this season with eight goals through five matches and scored two goals during Defiance's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run.

"Osaze's path to the First Team is another example of how our developmental system is designed to work," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Osaze has taken full advantage of his time with our staff with Defiance. He is currently performing at a high level and is showing the kind of professional growth we value. We believe he has the tools to continue to improve and to contribute in MLS. We're looking forward to seeing how he evolves within our environment."

De Rosario signed with Tacoma prior to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, scoring six goals in 22 appearances (13 starts) in his first year with the club while helping the team reach the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinals. In 2025, he leads the league with eight goals in five fixtures, scoring braces against LAFC2 (April 10, 2025) and Sporting KC II (April 23, 2025). The forward also recorded strikes against Oakland Roots SC (April 15, 2025) and the Portland Timbers (May 6, 2025) in Defiance's 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run, reaching the Round of 32.

"Osaze has earned this opportunity with the First Team," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "His performance with Tacoma Defiance has been consistently strong since he joined the club last year. He's shown an admirable work rate and a real striker's instinct in front of goal. We're excited to integrate him into the squad and see what he can bring at the MLS level."

Prior to his time with Tacoma, De Rosario played for York United FC of the Canadian Premier League from 2022-2023, recording 19 goals and six assists in all competitions in 57 appearances (43 starts). He scored 12 goals and bagged four assists in league play in 2022, also recording a goal in the Canadian Championship against Pacific FC. De Rosario tallied an additional six goals and two assists in league play the following year, making appearances for York United FC in both the Canadian Championship and Canadian Premier League Playoffs. Prior to playing for York, the forward played in both Toronto FC's and New York City FC's academies and had his first professional stint with Ukranian club Rukh Lviv before joining York United.

On the international stage, De Rosario has seven caps for Guyana, including five strikes in the 2024-2025 Concacaf Nations League tournament, where he recorded four goals, scoring a hat trick against Barbados (November 20, 2024). He scored in his debut for Guyana in a 6-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda on November 22, 2023. De Rosario is the son of seven-time MLS All-Star and 2011 MLS MVP Dwayne De Rosario.

Currently riding a four-match unbeaten run, including a 4-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC on May 3, Sounders FC begins a three-game road stretch with a trip to Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, May 10 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The club then faces LAFC on Wednesday, May 14 at BMO Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 17 at Providence Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs forward Osaze De Rosario through the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027 on May 8, 2025.

Full Name: Osaze De Rosario

Pronunciation: Oh-SAW-zay Dee-rose-ARE-e-o

Number: 95

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Hometown: San Jose, California

Date of Birth: July 19, 2001, in San Jose, California

Nationality: Guyana / United States

Acquired: Signed on May 8, 2025

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.