Chicago Fire FC Shuts out Detroit City FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC defeated Detroit City FC 4-0 in the Round of 32 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Three different players scored their first goals in the competition as goalkeeper Chris Brady recorded two saves to shut out Le Rouge at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

With the victory, the Fire advances to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, where they will face the New England Revolution. The exact date and time of the match will be announced by U.S. Soccer on Thursday, May 8.

In their first match in the Open Cup since 2023, the Fire immediately pushed up field upon the opening whistle. Following a Detroit goal kick, Maren Haile-Selassie pressed and tipped the ball away from a defender in the box. The ball found a sprinting Hugo Cuypers, who immediately laced a shot into the top corner of the goal for the opener.

Chicago continued to press, having the greater share of possession and a 16-0 shot advantage in the first half. But a second goal eluded the Fire until the 35th minute, when Haile-Selassie's corner was deflected into the path of Detroit forward Darren Smith's leg by Cuypers to make the score 2-0.

Once the teams returned to the pitch following halftime, the Fire quickly extended their lead. Winger Jonathan Bamba sprinted into open space on the left, playing it to Rominigue Kouamé on the right of the box. The midfielder feigned a shot, letting the ball roll to a wide-open Omari Glasgow. The right back then blasted a left-footed shot to the far post that increased Chicago's lead to three.

After providing one assist and contributing to Detroit's own goal, Haile-Selassie finally got on the board in the 71st minute. Kellyn Acosta hit a through ball to Brian Gutiérrez on the left, drawing out the Detroit goalkeeper to the edge of his box. The Homegrown midfielder played a ball to Haile-Selassie, who scored on an open goal to wrap up a successful Open Cup evening for the Fire.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago returns to the lakefront to face Eastern Conference foe Atlanta United on Saturday, May 10 at Soldier Field. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English), and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Notes:

Omari Glasgow tallied his first goal across all competitions for Chicago Fire FC's first team. The Guyanese winger played a full 90 minutes as a right back, contributing immensely to the attack. Glasgow is no stranger to scoring at SeatGeek Stadium, however, tallying 15 goals across three seasons for Chicago Fire II, many of them at the Bridgeview stadium.

Maren Haile-Selassie's first goal in all competitions across 2025 was his second all-time in the Open Cup. The Swiss midfielder tallied his first only three minutes into a Round of 32 match against St. Louis CITY SC on May 9, 2023.

Hugo Cuypers, the current Major League Soccer co-leader in goals scored, opened his U.S. Open Cup account with Chicago's opening goal in the fourth minute. The goal made it 18 across all competitions for Cuypers in two seasons with Chicago.

Dje D'Avilla started in his first match with Chicago this season, playing 90 minutes of football and earning praise from his teammates for his play in the central midfield. He paired up well with Rominigue Kouamé in the center of the pitch, who contributed to Glasgow's goal in his 67 minutes of play.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 4:0 Detroit City FC

Goals:

CHI - Cuypers (1) (Haile-Selassie 1) 4'

CHI - Smith (Own Goal) 35'

CHI - Glasgow (1) (Bamba 1) 49'

CHI - Haile-Selassie (1) (Gutiérrez 1) 71'

Discipline:

DET - Ry. Williams (Yellow Card) 41'

DET - Rh. Williams (Yellow Card) 70'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Glasgow, D Rogers, D Elliott (capt.) (González, 53'), D Gutman (Dean, 46'), M D'Avilla, M Kouamé (Oregel, Jr., 68'), M Acosta, F Haile-Selassie, F Cuypers (Barlow, 53'), F Bamba (Gutiérrez, 53')

Subs not used: GK Gal, M Pineda

Detroit City FC: GK Saldaña; D Bryant (Wiedt, 57'), D Amoo-Mensah, D Carroll (capt.), D Villanueva (Yamazaki, 77'), M Williams Rh., M Chapman, M Williams Ry. (Polisi, 57'), F Cedeño, F Rutz (Adebayo-Smith, 66'), F Smith (Morris, 57')

Subs not used: GK Herrera, F Diouf

Stats Summary: CHI / DET

Shots: 23 / 5

Shots on Goal: 9 / 2

Saves: 2 / 5

Passing Accuracy: 85% / 78%

Corners: 8 / 5

Fouls: 20 / 15

Offsides: 3 / 2

Possession: 60% / 40%

Attendance: 4,374

Referee: Matthew Thompson

Assistant Referee 1: Ethan Buege

Assistant Referee 2: Mateusz Dulski

Fourth Official: Alexander Beehler

