Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview

CHICAGO FIRE FC KICKS OFF SECOND HALF OF 2025 REGULAR SEASON WITH TWO MATCHES AT SOLDIER FIELD

Chicago Fire FC will kick off the second half of the season with two matches at Soldier Field. Chicago will face Supporters' Shield contender Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, June 25 before wrapping up a three-game homestand against Charlotte FC on Saturday, June 28.

Following a successful five-game road trip through the East Coast, Chicago returned to the lakefront on Saturday, June 14 to co-host a doubleheader with Chicago Stars FC. In the second leg, the Men in Red faced Nashville SC. The result gave Chicago a 7-6-4 record at the halfway point, just five points short of last season's total of 30.

The Fire will go into their 18th match of 2025 with possibly their biggest test of the season in first-place Philadelphia Union. The Union kicked off their own second half with a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC that left them two points ahead of Vancouver at the top of the Supporters' Shield standings. Philadelphia seemed destined for a 1-1 home draw with the Crown heading into the eighth minute of stoppage time. But forward Markus Anderson tallied a winner with seconds left to extend Philadelphia's lead in the Eastern Conference to four points ahead of Cincinnati. They will hope to break the Fire's three-game unbeaten streak in head-to-head matchups dating back to 2023.

Charlotte will hope to erase the sting of a stoppage time loss to Philadelphia during a visit to Sporting KC on Wednesday, June 25. The Crown will then turn their attention to Chicago, against whom they dropped a 4-1 result at home on May 17. Patrick Agyemang scored the only goal for Charlotte in the match, but the striker will be away with the U.S. Men's National Team on Saturday in the ongoing Concacaf Gold Cup. The loss ended a five-game winning streak against the Men in Red, against whom they are 5-2-0 all-time in league play.

Chicago will resume league play returning to the lakefront to face off against Philadelphia Union Wednesday, June 25 and Charlotte FC on Saturday, June 28. Kickoff for both matches is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (7-6-4, 25 points) vs. Philadelphia Union (11-3-4, 37 points)

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. PHI: (11-14-9)

Last Game vs. PHI: July 3, 2024 (4-3 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at PHI: Feb. 24, 2024 (2-2 D) - Subaru Park - Chester, Pa. (Match Recap)

CHICAGO FIRE FC (7-6-4, 25 points) at Charlotte FC (8-9-1, 25 points)

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CLT: (2-5-0)

Last Game vs. CLT: May 15, 2024 (0-1 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at CLT: May 17, 2025 (4-1 W) - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, N.C. (Match Recap)

BY THE NUMBERS

2 - Omar González was one of the latest additions to the 2025 Chicago Fire FC roster shortly before the season started in February, seeing few minutes in the opening months. But the veteran defender has now seen consecutive starts for the Fire, putting him only two matches away from reaching 300 regular season matches played in Major League Soccer. If González plays in both matches this week, he will join a list of 71 players who have reached the milestone, including just 13 active players in the league.

14 - Philip Zinckernagel begins the second half of the season with a Fire-leading 14 goal contributions in 15 matches. Coming off a bye week and another week off celebrating his wedding, the Danish winger also comes into the match against Philadelphia with a four-game scoring streak - one short of the Club record currently held by David Accam and Robert Berić - and a seven-game goal contribution streak on the road that is currently tied for third all-time in MLS history.

17 - Two players have appeared in all 17 matches so far this season for Chicago: defender Andrew Gutman and winger Jonathan Bamba. Gutman has played 1,406 minutes this season for his hometown club, just three behind fellow defender Jack Elliott, and the most with a single team in one season since 2022 with Atlanta United FC. In those minutes, the defender turned in eight goal contributions - just two behind Bamba's 10, good for third place on the team behind front line mates Zinckernagel and Hugo Cuypers and buoyed by a Club-leading seven assists.







