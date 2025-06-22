Sounders FC Concludes FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Group Stage Play with Match against European Champion Paris Saint-Germain
June 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC concludes FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Group Stage play with a match against 2025 European champion Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, June 23, on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).
Seattle fell in its second Group Stage contest 3-1 to Spanish side Atlético Madrid on Thursday afternoon. Albert Rusnák scored the lone goal for Seattle, his 31st in all competitions since joining the club prior to the 2022 season.
Following the result against Atlético Madrid, Sounders FC sits in fourth place in the Group B standings. Botafogo is in first place with six points, with PSG and Atlético Madrid both sitting on three points.
In order to advance out of Group B, Seattle needs to beat PSG by at least three goals, and for Botafogo to defeat Atlético Madrid. That match also takes place on Monday at noon.
Paris Saint-Germain finished first in the Ligue 1 standings last season, only losing two matches during the 2024-2025 campaign while putting up a +57 goal difference. The club also won the 2025 UEFA Champions League title, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.
If Seattle does not advance out of the Group Stage, the club returns to MLS play with a home match against Austin FC on Saturday, June 28, on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
Fans can sign up for free on DAZN to stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ live and uninterrupted.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: DAZN
Talent (DAZN USA): Luke Wileman & Jamie Watson
Audio Stream (English): SoundersFC.com
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
