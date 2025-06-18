Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys

June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced its top 25 best-selling adidas jerseys list for the first half of the 2025 regular season, with Sounders FC leading the list - along with Inter Miami CF - with four players among the top 25 rankings: Jordan Morris (sixth), Pedro de la Vega (14th), Albert Rusnák (24st) and Jesús Ferreira (25st). The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1-May 1, 2025.

Today's ranking marks the first appearance among the best-selling adidas jerseys for Rusnák and Ferreira since joining Sounders FC. Rusnák, who leads the club with eight goals across all competitions this season, ranks 24th on the list. Ferreira, who leads Seattle with seven assists across all competitions, finished 25th in the ranking.

Morris makes his ninth appearance on the list since joining the league in 2016, having never ranked outside the top 10. The Mercer Island native finished fourth in 2016, 2017 and 2020, seventh in 2019, ninth in 2022, fifth in the first half of 2023 and sixth in the second half. Last season, the Mercer Island native finished seventh in the first half rankings and ninth in the second half.

De la Vega makes his third consecutive appearance on the jersey sales list, ranking 14th this year. The Argentinian winger finished sixth in the first half of the 2024 season and 10th in the second half.

Following a 2-1 loss to Brazilian side Botafogo in its first match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Sounders FC continues its Group Stage play against Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN).







