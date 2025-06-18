Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Celebrates 2025 Graduating Class

The Inter Miami CF Academy celebrated its 2025 Academy graduates with a special ceremony highlighted by inspirational words from commencement speaker, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas, and the class Exceptional Student-Athlete, Victor Fung. The celebration comes as the 2025 graduating Academy class and U-19 side completed their final season with the Academy and graduated high school.

The event, held at the Florida Blue Training Center was designed to recognize the work and successes of the 2025 Academy Graduating Class, as these talented young men are set to move forward with their careers through the different opportunities provided by the Club's player development pathway.

Exceptional Student-Athlete Victor Fung:

"Tonight marks a great evening of the graduating class. For me it's a very proud moment to be able to share this with you and that each will always be here as the first graduating class for each of the young men who will follow... Never forget what is on the Inter Miami jersey, which is 'Freedom to Dream'. Always dream and dream big. With hard work, sacrifice and discipline, your dreams can come true... You each should be very proud of what you have accomplished tonight, but more importantly continue to dream big. Congratulations and continue dreaming," said Mas.

Please join us in celebrating the 2025 graduating class as we wish them success as they continue their respective fútbol journeys.

SIGNED PROFESSIONAL CONTRACT WITH INTER MIAMI CF FIRST TEAM

Santiago Morales (san-tee-AH-go mo-RAH-les)*:* Santi joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. Santiago is currently on an MLS Homegrown contract with the First Team.

MLS 2 professional contracts or roster spot

Ezequiel "Cheche" Abadia-Reda (eh-seh-KEE-el ah-bah-DEE-ah REH-dah): Cheche joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019 and was cut in 2020, then returned in 2021 and has been with us ever since. He is currently in his gap year and will remain with the club on an MLS NEXT Pro contract with the Second Team.

Nicholas Almeida (NIH-koh-lus al-MAY-dah): Nicholas joined the Club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. He is currently on an MLS NEXT Pro contract with the Second Team.

Samuel Basabe (SAM-yoo-el bah-SAH-beh): Samu joined the Club in 2021, marking four years. He is currently in his gap year and will remain with the club on an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

Daniel Pinter (DAN-yel PIN-ter): Daniel joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. Daniel will remain with the club on an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

Mateo Saja (mah-TAY-oh SAH-hah): Has been with the club since 2019, marking six years. Mateo will remain with the club on an MLS NEXT roster spot.

GAP YEAR BOUND

A gap year is a year our player (student-athlete) takes after completing their U-18 Academy season and graduating high school, players may remain with either our MLS NEXT Pro (MLS II) or UPSL team. These two teams offer a competitive environment for continued development during the gap year and a platform to achieve their next opportunity in football. It provides them the opportunity to continue working toward a professional football career within our Club, while also pursuing the best possible collegiate pathway.

Lukas Choux (LOO-kas SHOO): Lukas joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. He has chosen to take a gap year.

Michell Garcia-Romero (mee-SHELL gar-SEE-ah roh-MEH-roh): Has been with the club since 2023, marking two years. Michell has chosen to take a gap year.

Diego Lagos (dee-AY-go LAH-gos): Has been with the club since 2024, marking one year. Diego has chosen to take a gap year.

Emiliano Mercenari (eh-mee-lee-AH-no mehr-seh-NAH-ree): Has been with the club since 2024, marking one year. Emiliano has chosen to take a gap year.

Angel Patino (AHN-hel pah-TEE-nyo): Has been with the club since 2024, marking one year. Angel has chosen to take a gap year.

Mario Stoka (MAR-ee-oh STOH-kah): Has been with the club since 2021, marking four years. Mario has chosen to take a gap year.

Daniel Sumalla (DAN-yel soo-MAH-yah): Has been with the club since 2024, marking one year. Daniel has chosen to take a gap year.

Ian Urkidi (EE-an oor-KEE-dee): Has been with the club since 2019, marking six years. Ian has chosen to take a gap year.

Kendry Villafuerte (KEN-dree vee-yah-FWER-teh): Has been with the club since 2024, marking one year. Kendry has chosen to take a gap year.

COLLEGE BOUND

Brandon Allman (BRAN-dun AWL-man): Brandon joined the Club this 2024 - 2025 season. Brandon has graduated high school and is committed to Colorado Mesa University.

Tyler Austin (TY-lur AW-stin): Tyler joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. He is committed to Princeton University.

Mario Bardi (MAR-ee-oh BAR-dee): Mario been with the club since 2023, marking one year. Mario is committed to Miami Dade College.

Victor Fung (VIK-tor FUNG): Victor joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. Victor will continue his studies at Stanford University.

Lesther Garcia (LESS-ter gar-SEE-ah)*:* Lesther been with the club since 2022, marking three years. He is currently in his gap year and is committed to the University of South Florida.

Gabriel Leal (GAY-bree-el lay-AHL): Has been with the club since 2021, marking four years. Gabriel is in his gap year and committed to Boston University.

Cristian Ortiz (KRIS-tee-an or-TEEZ): Has been with the club since 2023, marking two years. He is in his gap year and committed to Fairfield University.

Alex Padilla (AH-leks pah-DEE-yah): Has been with the club since 2023, marking two years. Alex is committed to Miami Dade College.

Milo Parquet (MI-lo par-KAY): Milo joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. Milo is committed to Nova Southeastern University.

Mateo Pereyra (mah-TAY-oh peh-RAY-rah): Has been with the club since 2023, marking two years. Mateo is committed to Brown University.

Matthew Perez (MATH-yoo PEH-rez): Matthew joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. He is currently in his gap year and committed to Stetson University.

Jack Pymm (JACK PIM): Has been with the club since 2022, marking three years. Jack is committed to Stanford University.

Adrian Rosario (AY-dree-an roh-SAR-ee-oh): Adrian joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. Adrian is committed to Duquesne (doo-kayn) University.

Lucas Russo (LOO-kas ROO-so): Lucas joined the club in our inaugural season in 2019, marking six years. Lucas is committed to Seton Hall University.

Ivan Schmid (EE-vahn SHMID): Has been with the club since 2019, marking six years. Ivan is in his gap year and committed to Clemson University.

Dmytro Torubara (DMIH-troh toh-roo-BAH-rah): Has been with the club since 2023, marking two years. Dmytro is committed to Georgetown University.

Mateo Turletti (mah-TAY-oh tur-LEH-tee): Has been with the club since 2022, marking three years. Mateo is committed to Boston University.

We at the Inter Miami CF Academy would like to express our appreciation to our players and their families for their commitment, support, and trust throughout the years. As you continue on your personal journeys, keep the "Freedom to Dream" motto close to your hearts. Continue striving for excellence and working towards achieving all the success you are capable of. You will forever be a valued member of our club.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.







