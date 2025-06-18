Two Atlanta United Players Among MLS Top-25 Best Selling Jerseys

June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Major League Soccer today announced the top 25 best-selling adidas jerseys in 2025 which includes a pair of Atlanta United Designated Players, Miguel Almirón and Latte Lath. The list, based on sales at MLSstore.com operated by Fanatics, names Almirón as the third-highest selling jersey in MLS behind only Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, while Latte Lath came in at No. 21.

Atlanta United players have been featured on the league's top-25 best selling jerseys list each year since the club's inaugural season in 2017. This year marks the seventh time in nine years multiple players have made the list. This is the third nomination for Almirón, who topped the list in 2017 and was No. 5 in 2018.

The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since January 1 through May 1, 2025.

2025 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys

Ranking Name Club

1 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

2 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

3 Miguel Almirón Atlanta United

4 Hirving "Chucky" Lozano San Diego FC

5 Darlington Nagbe Columbus Crew

6 Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC

7 Wilfried Zaha Charlotte FC

8 Diego Chara Portland Timbers

9 Patrick Agyemang Charlotte FC

10 Diego Rossi Columbus Crew

11 Ashley Westwood Charlotte FC

12 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati

13 Denis Bouanga LAFC

14 Pedro de la Vega Seattle Sounders FC

15 Marco Reus LA Galaxy

16 Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF

17 Christian Benteke D.C. United

18 Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union

19 Olivier Giroud LAFC

20 Riqui Puig LA Galaxy

21 Latte Lath Atlanta United

22 Kévin Denkey FC Cincinnati

23 Benjamin Cremaschi Inter Miami CF

24 Albert Rusnák Seattle Sounders FC

25 Jesús Ferreira Seattle Sounders FC

Additional highlights:

Overall, 12 MLS clubs are represented on the list.

Five players have featured for the U.S. Men's National Team: Benjamin Cremaschi, Darlington Nagbe, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Patrick Agyemang.

Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Mexico), Jesús Ferreira (United States), Jordan Morris (United States), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Luis Suárez (Uruguay), Marco Reus (Germany), Olivier Giroud (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain).

Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Olivier Giroud (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain).

Eight players were 2024 MLS All-Star selections: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF).

Six players aged 24 or younger: Cavan Sullivan (15), Benjamin Cremaschi (20), Jesús Ferreira (24), Kévin Denkey, Patrick Agyemang (24), Pedro De La Vega (24).

Eight players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi: Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Marco Reus (LA Galaxy), Miguel Almirón Atlanta United), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy).

Four are first-year MLS players: Emmanuel Latte Lath (Atlanta United), Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (San Diego FC), Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati), Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC).

Two MLS NEXT All-Stars, the first to ever appear on this list: Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union).

Fifteen different nationalities are represented:

Argentina (Lionel Messi, Luca Orellano, Pedro de la Vega)

Belgium (Christian Benteke)

Colombia (Diego Chara)

England (Ashley Westwood)

France (Olivier Giroud)

Gabon (Denis Bouanga)

Germany (Marco Reus)

Ivory Coast (Emmanuel Latte Lath, Wilfried Zaha)

Mexico (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano)

Paraguay (Miguel Almirón)

Slovakia (Albert Rusnák)

Spain (Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig)

Uruguay (Diego Rossi, Luis Suárez)

United States (Benjamin Cremaschi, Cavan Sullivan, Darlington Nagbe, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Patrick Agyemang)

Togo (Kévin Denkey)

Atlanta United (4-9-5, 17 points) returns to action Wednesday, June 25 when it travels to face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.







