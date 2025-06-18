Inter Miami CF Takes on FC Porto in Atlanta in FIFA Club World Cup
June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF is set to carry on with FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Group A action, with the team set to take on Portuguese giants FC Porto this Thursday, June 19 in its second group stage fixture. Kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. is set for 3 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans from all around the globe can watch every Club World Cup game free on DAZN.com.
Past Match
Inter Miami most recently made its historic debut in what marked another major milestone for the Club just six years since its inception, earning a 0-0 draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly FC in the tournament's opening fixture. Goalkeeper Óscar Ustari starred on the night for Inter Miami, stopping a penalty enroute to securing a clean sheet and the result.
Inter Miami CF at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
Thursday's match will be the team's second in the tournament's group stage, with Inter Miami competing in Group A alongside Al Ahly FC, Palmeiras and FC Porto.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16. Group A is currently even, with Inter Miami and its three group opponents all having one point. Following Thursday's game, the Club will play its third and final group stage fixture taking on Palmeiras on Monday, June 23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Inter Miami CF Members Previously Against FC Porto
Captain Lionel Messi has faced FC Porto once previously in his career, scoring and assisting against them for Barcelona in the UEFA Super Cup final at Stade Louis II in Monaco in August 2011. Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano also played the full 90 minutes that day.
Scouting FC Porto
The Portuguese powerhouse will take on Inter Miami after playing out a goalless draw against Palmeiras in their first FIFA Club World Cup group stage game.
Porto earned their place in the Club World Cup via the UEFA ranking pathway. The club achieved that position on the back of some excellent showings over the course of a four-year period from 2021 to 2024 in the UEFA Champions League.
Porto are one of the most emblematic sides in Portugal, being the second team with most Primeira Liga titles with 30, while also boasting 20 Taca de Portugal titles and having competed in every season of the nation's top flight. They have also left their mark in Europoean competitions, winning two UEFA Champions League titles (1986-87, 2003-04), two UEFA Europa League titles (2002-03, 2010-11) and one UEFA Super Cup title (1987).
