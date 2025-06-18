Marco Reus, Riqui Puig Among MLS' List of Top 25 Selling Jerseys

June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







NEW YORK - Lionel Messi continues to captivate Major League Soccer fans, topping the list of best-selling adidas MLS jerseys for the third consecutive season. The rankings, based on sales at MLSstore.com operated by Fanatics, also feature Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF) at No. 2 and Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United) at No. 3, with Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (San Diego FC) and Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) rounding out the top five. LA Galaxy's Marco Reus and Riqui Puig ranked No. 15 and No. 20, respectively. To purchase Reus, Puig, and more LA Galaxy jerseys, visit the MLS Store.

Reigning Supporters' Shield Champions Inter Miami CF have four jerseys represented in the top 25:

Lionel Messi (No. 1)

Luis Suárez (No. 2)

Sergio Busquets (No. 16)

Benjamin Cremaschi (No. 23)

Seattle Sounders FC also features four players on the list:

Jordan Morris (No. 6)

Pedro de la Vega (No. 14)

Albert Rusnák (No. 24)

Jesús Ferreira (No. 25)

2025 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys

1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

2. Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

3. Miguel Almirón Atlanta United

4. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano San Diego FC

5. Darlington Nagbe Columbus Crew

6. Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC

7. Wilfried Zaha Charlotte FC

8. Diego Chara Portland Timbers

9. Patrick Agyemang Charlotte FC

10. Diego Rossi Columbus Crew

11. Ashley Westwood Charlotte FC

12. Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati

13. Denis Bouanga LAFC

14. Pedro de la Vega Seattle Sounders FC

15. Marco Reus LA Galaxy

16. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF

17. Christian Benteke D.C. United

18. Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union

19. Olivier Giroud LAFC

20. Riqui Puig LA Galaxy

21. Emmanuel Latte Lath Atlanta United

22. Kévin Denkey FC Cincinnati

23. Benjamin Cremaschi Inter Miami CF

24. Albert Rusnák Seattle Sounders FC

25. Jesús Ferreira Seattle Sounders FC

Additional highlights:

Overall, 12 MLS clubs are represented on the list.

Five players have featured for the U.S. Men's National Team: Benjamin Cremaschi, Darlington Nagbe, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Patrick Agyemang.

Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Mexico), Jesús Ferreira (United States), Jordan Morris (United States), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Luis Suárez (Uruguay), Marco Reus (Germany), Olivier Giroud (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain).

Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Olivier Giroud (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain).

Eight players were 2024 MLS All-Star selections: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF).

Six players aged 24 or younger: Cavan Sullivan (15), Benjamin Cremaschi (20), Jesús Ferreira (24), Kévin Denkey, Patrick Agyemang (24), Pedro De La Vega (24).

Eight players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi: Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Marco Reus (LA Galaxy), Miguel Almirón Atlanta United), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy).

Four are first-year MLS players: Emmanuel Latte Lath (Atlanta United), Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (San Diego FC), Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati), Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC).

Two MLS NEXT All-Stars, the first to ever appear on this list: Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union).

Fifteen different nationalities are represented:

Argentina (Lionel Messi, Luca Orellano, Pedro de la Vega)

Belgium (Christian Benteke)

Colombia (Diego Chara)

England (Ashley Westwood)

France (Olivier Giroud)

Gabon (Denis Bouanga)

Germany (Marco Reus)

Ivory Coast (Emmanuel Latte Lath, Wilfried Zaha)

Mexico (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano)

Paraguay (Miguel Almirón)

Slovakia (Albert Rusnák)

Spain (Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig)

Uruguay (Diego Rossi, Luis Suárez)

United States (Benjamin Cremaschi, Cavan Sullivan, Darlington Nagbe, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Patrick Agyemang)

Togo (Kévin Denkey)

These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since January 1 through May 1, 2025.







