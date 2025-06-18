Revolution Academy Under-14 Team Begins 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Campaign on Thursday

June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The New England Revolution Academy's Under-14 team will compete in the Championship Bracket of the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, beginning this week in the Nashville area. For the first time in the league's history, MLS NEXT is featuring a single-elimination knockout tournament for the U-14 age group, with 24 clubs competing for the inaugural title from June 18-22.

New England is one of three MLS academies seeking its third MLS NEXT Cup trophy this weekend, aiming to become the first program to hoist three Cup Championship titles in league history. New England previously etched its name into MLS NEXT history after winning back-to-back U-19 MLS NEXT Cup titles in 2022 and 2023.

The Revolution's U-14 side kicks off its playoff run on Thursday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET against City SC San Diego. The team enters the tournament following an unbeaten 2024-25 campaign, which included a triumphant 23-0-2 record across league and MLS NEXT Flex play. In 25 matches, the U-14s produced 132 goals and 99 assists.

Forward Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) led the team with 26 goals and 17 helpers this season, while Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) trailed netted 23 tallies and 12 assists on the year. Defensively, goalkeepers Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt.) and Zach LaPierre (2011 - Somers, Conn.) split time between the posts, combining for 17 clean sheets.

New England secured its postseason berth based on its Quality of Play rankings, an initiative launched this season. MLS NEXT utilized Taka's analytical formula, which evaluates game play by focusing on the caliber of a team's offensive and defensive actions in a match. Each match will be 60 minutes with 30-minute halves and go straight to penalty kicks in the event of a tie.

