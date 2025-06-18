MLS Announces Top 25 Selling Jerseys Featuring Three Charlotte FC Players
June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the list of best-selling adidas MLS jerseys. The rankings, based on sales at MLSstore.com operated by Fanatics, include three Charlotte FC players, Wilfried Zaha, Patrick Agyemang and Ashley Westwood, who all sit in the top 11.
Graphics for the top-selling MLS player jerseys can be found HERE.
2025 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys
1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
2. Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF
3. Miguel Almirón Atlanta United
4. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano San Diego FC
5. Darlington Nagbe Columbus Crew
6. Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC
7. Wilfried Zaha Charlotte FC
8. Diego Chara Portland Timbers
9. Patrick Agyemang Charlotte FC
10. Diego Rossi Columbus Crew
11. Ashley Westwood Charlotte FC
12. Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati
13. Denis Bouanga LAFC
14. Pedro de la Vega Seattle Sounders FC
15. Marco Reus LA Galaxy
16. Sergio Busquets Inter Miami CF
17. Christian Benteke D.C. United
18. Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union
19. Olivier Giroud LAFC
20. Riqui Puig LA Galaxy
21. Emmanuel Latte Lath Atlanta United
22. Kévin Denkey FC Cincinnati
23. Benjamin Cremaschi Inter Miami CF
24. Albert Rusnák Seattle Sounders FC
25. Jesús Ferreira Seattle Sounders FC Additional highlights:
Overall, 12 MLS clubs are represented on the list.
Five players have featured for the U.S. Men's National Team: Benjamin Cremaschi, Darlington Nagbe, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Patrick Agyemang.
Eight players have played in a FIFA World Cup match: Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Mexico), Jesús Ferreira (United States), Jordan Morris (United States), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Luis Suárez (Uruguay), Marco Reus (Germany), Olivier Giroud (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain).
Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Olivier Giroud (France), Sergio Busquets (Spain).
Eight players were 2024 MLS All-Star selections: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF).
Six players aged 24 or younger: Cavan Sullivan (15), Benjamin Cremaschi (20), Jesús Ferreira (24), Kévin Denkey, Patrick Agyemang (24), Pedro De La Vega (24).
Eight players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi: Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Marco Reus (LA Galaxy), Miguel Almirón Atlanta United), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy).
Four are first-year MLS players: Emmanuel Latte Lath (Atlanta United), Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (San Diego FC), Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati), Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC).
Two MLS NEXT All-Stars, the first to ever appear on this list: Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union).
Fifteen different nationalities are represented:
Argentina (Lionel Messi, Luca Orellano, Pedro de la Vega)
Belgium (Christian Benteke)
Colombia (Diego Chara)
England (Ashley Westwood)
France (Olivier Giroud)
Gabon (Denis Bouanga)
Germany (Marco Reus)
Ivory Coast (Emmanuel Latte Lath, Wilfried Zaha)
Mexico (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano)
Paraguay (Miguel Almirón)
Slovakia (Albert Rusnák)
Spain (Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig)
Uruguay (Diego Rossi, Luis Suárez)
United States (Benjamin Cremaschi, Cavan Sullivan, Darlington Nagbe, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Patrick Agyemang)
Togo (Kévin Denkey)
These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since January 1 through May 1, 2025.
