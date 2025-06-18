San Diego FC Tailgate Packages Are Available Now

June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC is excited to be back at Snapdragon Stadium on July 5 and to offer fans a Tailgate Package for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. The Club returns home to take on the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 PM. Fans can come together with friends and family for the ultimate pre-match experience. Enjoy good food, great company, and a tailgate to remember prior to kickoff.

What's included in the Tailgate Package? Fans will receive a ticket to the match and a limited-edition San Diego FC branded tailgate gift including a bottle opener, car magnet, or silicone shot glass! Theme Night items are only available with the purchase of a Theme Night ticket package and are only available while supplies last.

Fans can select their seats in Sections 205-206 for $45, or Sections 114-115 for $75. Fans that purchase this package can pick up their gift during FanFest from 4:30 - 6:30 PM. The fun doesn't stop there! Fans can enjoy the family-friendly activities at FanFest. Dance to the beats of DJ Beto, enjoy the music from Marine Band San Diego's Popular Music Group, food trucks, and so much more!

Don't miss out and secure your package today as seats are limited!







