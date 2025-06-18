San Diego FC Tailgate Packages Are Available Now
June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC is excited to be back at Snapdragon Stadium on July 5 and to offer fans a Tailgate Package for Stars and Stripes Night presented by Liberty Military Housing. The Club returns home to take on the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 PM. Fans can come together with friends and family for the ultimate pre-match experience. Enjoy good food, great company, and a tailgate to remember prior to kickoff.
What's included in the Tailgate Package? Fans will receive a ticket to the match and a limited-edition San Diego FC branded tailgate gift including a bottle opener, car magnet, or silicone shot glass! Theme Night items are only available with the purchase of a Theme Night ticket package and are only available while supplies last.
Fans can select their seats in Sections 205-206 for $45, or Sections 114-115 for $75. Fans that purchase this package can pick up their gift during FanFest from 4:30 - 6:30 PM. The fun doesn't stop there! Fans can enjoy the family-friendly activities at FanFest. Dance to the beats of DJ Beto, enjoy the music from Marine Band San Diego's Popular Music Group, food trucks, and so much more!
Don't miss out and secure your package today as seats are limited!
Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2025
- Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Celebrates 2025 Graduating Class - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Winger Hirving "Chucky"Lozano Ranks Fourth in MLS' Top Selling Jerseys - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Tailgate Packages Are Available Now - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Takes on FC Porto in Atlanta in FIFA Club World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United to Unveil AV Lounge During the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup - D.C. United
- Revolution Academy Under-14 Team Begins 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Campaign on Thursday - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys - Seattle Sounders FC
- Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Cremaschi Highlight List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys in 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Two Atlanta United Players Among MLS Top-25 Best Selling Jerseys - Atlanta United FC
- MLS Announces Top 25 Selling Jerseys Featuring Three Charlotte FC Players - Charlotte FC
- Marco Reus, Riqui Puig Among MLS' List of Top 25 Selling Jerseys - LA Galaxy
- San Jose Earthquakes Announce Start of Sales Process for the Club - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Winger Hirving "Chucky"Lozano Ranks Fourth in MLS' Top Selling Jerseys
- San Diego FC Tailgate Packages Are Available Now
- Anders Dreyer and Milan Iloski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 19
- Iloksi, Dreyer Goals Highlight Memorable Win in Minnesota
- San Diego FC Rallies to Beat Minnesota United FC, 4-2, at Allianz Field