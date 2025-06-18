D.C. United to Unveil AV Lounge During the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United and AV, a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across all domains of modern warfare, will debut the exclusive AV Lounge at Audi Field on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus FC and Al Ain FC scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.
This new premium space offers an enhanced match-day experience, featuring a range of exclusive amenities and benefits. Special dignitaries and FIFA representatives will be able to experience the AV Lounge for the first time tonight, enjoying unparalleled views of Audi Field and top-tier hospitality. The unveiling of the AV Lounge at the global stage during the FIFA Club World Cup showcases the space as a standout feature of Audi Field, setting a new benchmark for premium seating experiences nationwide.
Accommodating up to 300 guests, the AV Lounge offers access to the most exclusive club space at Audi Field with climate-controlled luxury, uninterrupted views of the pitch through expansive glass walls, and a curated food and beverage service. It is designed to deliver personalized service and a hospitality experience that exemplifies premium seating standards. As a flagship element of Audi Field, the AV Lounge merges world-class design with the energy of the game in a truly unforgettable way.
A select group of fans had the opportunity to experience an exclusive preview of the AV Lounge earlier this month, which included a hard-hat tour of the space and a sampling of the elevated food and beverages offerings that will be available.
For membership details and to reserve access to the AV Lounge, please click HERE. To schedule an in-person tour or virtual preview of the AV Lounge, click HERE, email PremiumSales@dcunited.com, or call (202) 600-9241.
