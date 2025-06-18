Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Cremaschi Highlight List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys in 2025
June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Major League Soccer (MLS) unveiled today the league's top 25 selling jerseys, with Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi ranking No. 1 for a third consecutive season, followed by forward Luis Suárez at No. 2, midfielder Sergio Busquets in 16th and Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi in 23rd. The reigning Supporters' Shield champions are one of only two teams with four representatives in the top 25.
All four players performed key roles for Inter Miami throughout the first half of the 2025 MLS regular season:
Club captain Messi has continued to dazzle this regular season after claiming Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2024, with the Argentine maestro leading the team in goal contributions with 10 goals and six assists in just 13 appearances.
Suárez is the team's top provider thus far this MLS season with seven assists, while also adding five goals, in 13 appearances.
Busquets has been the team's orchestrator in the center of the park, with the stalwart midfielder starting in each of his 15 MLS appearances in 2025. The Spanish legend has also contributed three assists in the process.
Academy product Cremaschi is going strong in his third season as part of the First Team, making 13 appearances and recording a goal and three assists so far this regular season. Notably, the 20-year-old Key Biscayne native becomes one of the two first-ever MLS NEXT All-Stars to feature on the list of the league's best-selling jerseys, and is the second-youngest player in this year's rankings.
2025 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys
1.
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
2.
Luis Suárez
Inter Miami CF
3.
Miguel Almirón
Atlanta United
4.
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano
San Diego FC
5.
Darlington Nagbe
Columbus Crew
6.
Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
7.
Wilfried Zaha
Charlotte FC
8.
Diego Chara
Portland Timbers
9.
Patrick Agyemang
Charlotte FC
10.
Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
11.
Ashley Westwood
Charlotte FC
12.
Luca Orellano
FC Cincinnati
13.
Denis Bouanga
LAFC
14.
Pedro de la Vega
Seattle Sounders FC
15.
Marco Reus
LA Galaxy
16.
Sergio Busquets
Inter Miami CF
17.
Christian Benteke
D.C. United
18.
Cavan Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
19.
Olivier Giroud
LAFC
20.
Riqui Puig
LA Galaxy
21.
Emmanuel Latte Lath
Atlanta United
22.
Kévin Denkey
FC Cincinnati
23.
Benjamin Cremaschi
Inter Miami CF
24.
Albert Rusnák
Seattle Sounders FC
25.
Jesús Ferreira
Seattle Sounders FC
