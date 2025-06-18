Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Cremaschi Highlight List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys in 2025

June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Major League Soccer (MLS) unveiled today the league's top 25 selling jerseys, with Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi ranking No. 1 for a third consecutive season, followed by forward Luis Suárez at No. 2, midfielder Sergio Busquets in 16th and Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi in 23rd. The reigning Supporters' Shield champions are one of only two teams with four representatives in the top 25.

Get your Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Cremaschi jerseys HERE!

All four players performed key roles for Inter Miami throughout the first half of the 2025 MLS regular season:

Club captain Messi has continued to dazzle this regular season after claiming Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2024, with the Argentine maestro leading the team in goal contributions with 10 goals and six assists in just 13 appearances.

Suárez is the team's top provider thus far this MLS season with seven assists, while also adding five goals, in 13 appearances.

Busquets has been the team's orchestrator in the center of the park, with the stalwart midfielder starting in each of his 15 MLS appearances in 2025. The Spanish legend has also contributed three assists in the process.

Academy product Cremaschi is going strong in his third season as part of the First Team, making 13 appearances and recording a goal and three assists so far this regular season. Notably, the 20-year-old Key Biscayne native becomes one of the two first-ever MLS NEXT All-Stars to feature on the list of the league's best-selling jerseys, and is the second-youngest player in this year's rankings.

2025 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys

1.

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF

2.

Luis Suárez

Inter Miami CF

3.

Miguel Almirón

Atlanta United

4.

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano

San Diego FC

5.

Darlington Nagbe

Columbus Crew

6.

Jordan Morris

Seattle Sounders FC

7.

Wilfried Zaha

Charlotte FC

8.

Diego Chara

Portland Timbers

9.

Patrick Agyemang

Charlotte FC

10.

Diego Rossi

Columbus Crew

11.

Ashley Westwood

Charlotte FC

12.

Luca Orellano

FC Cincinnati

13.

Denis Bouanga

LAFC

14.

Pedro de la Vega

Seattle Sounders FC

15.

Marco Reus

LA Galaxy

16.

Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami CF

17.

Christian Benteke

D.C. United

18.

Cavan Sullivan

Philadelphia Union

19.

Olivier Giroud

LAFC

20.

Riqui Puig

LA Galaxy

21.

Emmanuel Latte Lath

Atlanta United

22.

Kévin Denkey

FC Cincinnati

23.

Benjamin Cremaschi

Inter Miami CF

24.

Albert Rusnák

Seattle Sounders FC

25.

Jesús Ferreira

Seattle Sounders FC

Mauricio Venegas







Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.