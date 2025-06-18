San Jose Earthquakes Announce Start of Sales Process for the Club

June 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today the start of a process to sell a controlling interest in the club, with the ownership group hiring Moelis & Co. to lead the effort.

The Earthquakes were a founding member of Major League Soccer in 1996, and the club has won two MLS Cup Championships and two Supporters' Shields in its history. The team celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2024, commemorating its original founding in the North American Soccer League in 1974. The club also owns and operates PayPal Park, which has a capacity of 18,000 and was completed in 2015.

"On behalf of Major League Soccer, I want to thank the Fisher family for their longstanding commitment to the Earthquakes and the San Jose community," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Under their leadership, the club invested in world-class facilities like PayPal Park, built a highly respected youth academy and helped grow the game in one of the nation's most dynamic markets. We look forward to identifying new ownership that can build on this strong foundation and continue to elevate soccer in the Bay Area, and throughout Northern California."

John Fisher has served as the principal owner of the Earthquakes since 2008 when he and partner Lew Wolff helped bring the team back to MLS after a two-year hiatus. During his time as Managing Partner, Fisher oversaw the development of privately financed PayPal Park, San Jose's signature outdoor venue and the heartbeat of the Bay Area soccer community. The club has made five MLS Cup Playoff appearances and won the 2012 Supporters' Shield during Fisher's tenure.

"The San Jose Earthquakes and PayPal Park have been an important part of our lives for nearly two decades," Fisher said. "We are proud of the role the Quakes have played in the growth of soccer throughout Silicon Valley. The Bay Area is a special place, and we're deeply grateful to the fans, players and staff who've been with us on this journey."

In addition to serving as the Quakes' home, PayPal Park has hosted top clubs and men's and women's national teams from around the world, professional lacrosse and volleyball, as well as music festivals, corporate events and community gatherings. Bay FC of the NWSL also plays their home matches at PayPal Park, and the 2025 NWSL Championship Game will be held there. The venue will play an important role as a Training Site for the 2026 World Cup, with six matches at Levi's Stadium.

Along with the growth of the professional team, the Earthquakes have significantly expanded the soccer development pathway in the Bay Area. The Quakes added a full development academy with teams from U14-U18 in MLS Next, along with an MLS Next Pro team. The Quakes have signed 19 players to Homegrown contracts, while the academy has been ranked among the top 5 in MLS multiple times.







