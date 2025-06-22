U17s Crowned 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Title Champions

June 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Our Inter Miami CF Academy U-17s capped off a remarkable season by winning the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup title in Nashville. After strong showings throughout the regular season, all four of our teams, U-13, U-14, U-16, and U-17, qualified for the tournament and proudly represented the club on one of the biggest stages in youth soccer.

The U-17s kicked off their playoff run with a 1-0 win over Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth in the Round of 32, followed by a 2-1 victory against Cedar Stars Academy Bergen. They continued their streak with a 1-0 win over Baltimore Armour in the quarterfinals and won in a 6-5 win in a penalty shootout in the semifinals.

They sealed the championship with a thrilling finale, defeating Weston FC in a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout to bring home the title.

