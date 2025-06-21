Inter Miami CF Faces Palmeiras in Third Club World Cup Group Stage Fixture

June 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is set for its third and last group stage fixture at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, with the team set to take on historic Brazilian side Palmeiras this upcoming Monday, June 23. Kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Mami Gardens, Fla. is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans from all around the globe can watch every Club World Cup game free on DAZN.com.

Past Match

Inter Miami faces Palmeiras on the heels of a historic win. The Club defeated Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto 2-1 in dramatic fashion in the team's second Club World Cup group stage match in what marked the its first-ever victory in the global competition. Additionally, the win saw Inter Miami become the first club in CONCACAF history to defeat a European opponent in an official competition and the first team from the United States to win in a match in a Club World Cup.

Great strikes from midfielder Telasco Segovia and captain Lionel Messi sealed the comeback win for Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Notably, Messi's fantastic free-kick saw him reach the 50 goal mark across all competitions for the Club.

Inter Miami CF at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Monday's match will be the team's third in the tournament's group stage, with Inter Miami competing in Group A alongside Al Ahly FC, Palmeiras and FC Porto. Inter Miami first drew 0-0 against Al Ahly, before its historic win against Porto to claim its four points thus far.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16. Palmeiras and Inter Miami currently occupy the top to spots in Group A with four points each, with the Brazilian side being first on goal differential. Porto and Al Ahly follow in third and fourth place with one point a piece.

How Inter Miami CF Can Secure a Spot in the Round of 16 This Monday

With a Win:

Inter Miami will advance as group winners if the team defeats Palmeiras by any winning scoreline.

Win by any margin (e.g., 1-0, 2-0, 2-1, etc.): Inter Miami finishes in first place with seven points.

The team would face the side that finishes second in Group B in Philadelphia on June 28.

With a Draw:

A draw would be enough for Inter Miami to clinch second place in the group and advance to the Round of 16.

With a Loss:

If Inter Miami loses against Palmeiras AND Al Ahly fail to defeat FC Porto, the team would still secure the second place of the group.

In this case, Inter Miami would face the winner of Group B in Atlanta on June 29.

If Inter Miami loses against Palmeiras and Al Ahly defeats FC Porto, the teams would finish with equal points. In this scenario, the tournament's tiebreaker criteria would determine who advances, in the following order of priority:

1. Greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned;

2. Superior goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned;

3. Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned;

4. Superior goal difference in all group matches;

5. Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches;

6. Best disciplinary record in accordance with the team conduct scores;

7. Drawing of lots by FIFA.

As a result of the 0-0 draw between Inter Miami and Al Ahly in the tournament's opening match, tiebreakers four through seven would be in play between the sides and determine who advances following each team's third match.

Scouting Palmeiras

The Brazilian side will take on Inter Miami after playing out a goalless draw against Porto and defeating Al Ahly 2-0 in its first two Clup World Cup group stage matches.

Palmeiras, the winningest side in Brazilain Série A with 12 titles, secured its place in the Club World Cup 2025 after winning the 2020 and 2021 editions of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores.







