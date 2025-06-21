2025 MLS NEXT Cup: Champions

June 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Sat.) - Real Salt Lake Academy U16 team etches its name in history, becoming the first Club to win both Generation adidas and MLS NEXT Cup titles in the same season, after the Claret-and-Cobalt defeated Atlanta United FC, 2-1, this afternoon.

"To win one trophy in a year is really special, to win two doesn't happen without a contribution from every single player on the field and everyone that is not getting on the field," Head Coach Jordan Allen stated. "[The next step] is to stay grounded and always understand where you are trying to get to."

Allen's squad entered the tournament with the mindset to take care of business, succeeding despite being on the ropes on multiple occasions. Centerback Royce Mihav's 89th-minute winner in today's final proved testament to the buy-in of this squad, completing the tense victory and answering what was asked of them in pivotal moments.

Canadian striker Van Parker contributed to eight of Real Salt Lake's 18 goals throughout the competition, leading the squad in goals with six. The dominant performance from Parker earned him Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot honors.

"I've put in the work," FW Parker stated whilst reflecting on earning the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup MVP and Golden Boot honors. "It's a great feeling winning both of these [awards], but it's only the start; I'm proud of my team and I couldn't have done it without them"

Real Salt Lake Assistant General Manager Tony Beltran reiterated his congratulations after the match, reflecting on the accomplishments of this squad before dispersing for the offseason. "Congratulations to the RSL Academy players and staff members on an unparalleled achievement. Their excellence in academics, citizenship, and in soccer have led Real Salt Lake to this historic moment, and it is with great pride that we, once again, call you champions."

Team Leaders -

Goals: Parker: 6 / Gajek: 2 / Hashimoto: 2 / Wilson: 2 / Peralta: 2 / Magsino: 1 / Martin: 1 / Mihov: 1 / Sroga: 1

Assists: Theurer: 4 / Mihov: 2 / Parker: 2 / Silva: 2 / Hashimoto: 1 /

Clean Sheets: Kyriazis: 1

Path to the Cup -

Qualifying: Despite winning the 2025 GA Cup, RSL U16s failed to qualify for the postseason at this year's MLS NEXT FLEX after a heartbreaking shootout defeat to New York Red Bulls. With two regular-season matches left, its date with Seattle Sounders FC on May 31 proved to be a pivotal win-and-in situation. Real Salt Lake conceded first in the match, placing its postseason hopes in jeopardy, but despite a slow start, RSL's attack kicked into gear by rattling off three consecutive goals, ultimately punching its ticket to the dance.

Round of 32: Bethesda SC (3-1) - RSL handled Bethesda with ease, scoring in the 27th minute courtesy of Parker, who converted a header from a beautiful Anders Theurer ball. Parker scored again in the 80th minute, with 2025 GA Cup MVP Rylan Hashimoto contributing the third. An 88th minute Bethesda SC goal spoiled Konstantinos Kyriazis' clean sheet, despite a stellar performance.

Round of 16: Charlotte FC (6-3) - In a rainy morning matchup, Real Salt Lake prevailed victorious ousting Charlotte FC. Charlotte FC struck first eyeing revenge from the 2025 GA Cup Quarterfinals, a match RSL won 2-0. The MLS academy opposition almost doubled its lead but Kyriazis quality save and a goal-line clearance sparked the Real Salt Lake attack. The Claret-and-Cobalt responded with three consecutive goals, two from Parker and the third from Reignen Magsino. The 53rd to 73rd minute watched a back-and-forth battle break out observing the scoreline change from 3-1 to 3-2 up to 4-2 to 4-3.

Back-to-back goals buried Charlotte as goals from Hunter Peralta in the 75th minute and a stoppage-time goal from Easton Wilson earned a berth into the Quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals: Orlando City SC (4-3): Real Salt lake fell behind once against after conceding in the 11th minute. Orlando managed to stagnate the explosive RSL attack for majority of the first half but a half chance from Rowan Martin in the 40th minute was the small amount of momentum the Claret-and-Cobalt needed to kick its attack into high gear. Parker leveled the match just minutes before entering the break.

Orlando regained the advantage in the 58th minute but with its season on the line RSL responded scoring three consecutive goals from Kevin Sroga, Parker, and Adreo Gajek.

Semifinals: Inter Miami FC (3-0): Both Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami FC entered the match with its tactical game plan, neither side budging, wanting to build through possession. Miami came closest to scoring on multiple occasions but RSL's Greek wall 'kepper Kyriazis, and defender Sroga bailed out the Claret-and-Cobalt. These defensive stands propelled the attacking buy Real Salt lake a possessive spell in the attacking third.

RSL broke the deadlock in the 80th minute as Hashimoto opted to take an inswinging corner for the right. Emphasizing curl on his delivery Hashimoto placed his ball out of the goalkeepers reach, tucking under the bar and into the far side netting, a true olimpico. The goal opened the floodgates for Real Salt Lake's attack scoring two more goals before the end of regulation. The win marked Kyriazis first well-earned clean sheet of the competition.

Final: Atlanta United FC (2-1): A high-flying affair broke out early with both teams trying to use its rapid pace to create scoring chances. 2025 MLS NEXT Cup MVP Parker showed off that rapid pace and strong build bodying an Atlanta defender off the ball headed in on goal. A controversial no-call concluded RSL's first clear-cut chance as Parker was taken down from behind not earning a whistle. Owning a majority of the scoring chances Real Salt lake struck first, a result of extreme patience and connections in the final third as Nico Silva layed off a beautiful pass to a wide open Hunter Peralta, who placed a powerful strike to the near post.

The advantage only lasted 36 minutes after Atlanta capitalized off a few unlucky bounces on the United's long ball from the GK of the tournament. Both sides hunted the next goal which many believed would be the winner. With time running out Real Salt Lake earned a corner on the right side Hashimito whipped in an inswinging corner. Arriving near the six yard box Hashimoto's service found an awaiting Mihav who got just enough of the service to place it across the line for an 89th minute winner.

Real Salt Lake U16 counterpart, RSL U18s who participated in the older MLS NEXT Premier age tournament (U19) gave a good run at the cup, ultimately falling 2-1 in the Semifinal to defending two-time champions LA Galaxy yesterday.

U18 Results -

Round of 32: Michigan Jaguars, 3-0

Round of 16: Real Colorado, 2-2 (4:3)

Quarterfinals: Philadelphia Union, 3-0

Semifinals: LA Galaxy, 1-2

Team Leaders -

Goals: Riquelme: 3 / Cantafio: 1 / Carter: 1 / Duke: 1 / Estella: 1 / Ottley: 1 / Rocio: 1

Assists: Carter: 1 / Gio Villa: 1 / Riquelme: 1

Clean Sheets: Mackay: 2

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate of MLS side Real Salt Lake. Leading Major League Soccer in homegrown signees, RSL welcomed four homegrown signees earlier this year, welcoming Omar Marquez, Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson and Gio Villa to its 2025 class. The quartet of RSL Academy products boosts the number of homegrown signings to 45, after all four inked their deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt.







