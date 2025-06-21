Dominic Iankov Transferred to H.N.K. Rijeka

June 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Saturday that midfielder Dominic Iankov has been transferred to Croatian first division club Hrvatski Nogometni Klub Rijeka. Montreal will retain a percentage of Iankov's next transfer.

Iankov, 24, accumulated 29 minutes in three games during the 2025 season. Last season, he took part in 21 games, including six starts, collecting two goals and two assists.

The Toronto-born midfielder represents Bulgaria on the international stage. He was acquired in January 2024 from Bulgarian club PFC Ludogorets Razgrad.

