LA Galaxy Weekly

June 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first square off in a road match against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, June 25 (6:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Three days later, the Galaxy travel to face the San Jose Earthquakes in the 104th all-time edition of the California Clásico at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 28 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

Wednesday's 2025 MLS Regular Season match between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marks the 98th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 48-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 9-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams, LA earned a 4-1 win over Colorado at Dick's Sporting Goods Parks in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 1. During the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the Galaxy defeated Colorado 3-1 on the road on Oct. 2 to earn the club's first win at Dick's Sporting Goods Park dating back to June 21, 2017.

LA Galaxy Academy U-19s Claim 2025 U-19 MLS NEXT Cup Championship with 3-1 Win Over Cedar Star Stars Academy

The LA Galaxy Academy U-19s defeated Cedar Stars Academy 3-1 in the final of the 2025 U-19 MLS NEXT Cup to become champions of the tournament in Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Sunday morning. Christian Coreas, Dylan Vanney and Oluwakayode Aina each scored a goal in the victory against Cedar Stars. Notably, the LA Galaxy Academy are the only MLS academy team to win three consecutive MLS NEXT Cup championships (2023 - U-17s, 2024 - U-17s, 2025 - U-19s).

LA Galaxy Against San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday's match marks the 104th edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes, with LA leading the all-time series 50-34-19 (168 GF, 144 GA). Against San Jose, LA holds a 40-29-17 record in league play, a 4-1-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a 1-0-0 record in Leagues Cup and a 5-4-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 45 all-time regular-season road matches played against the Earthquakes, the Galaxy hold a 16-18-11 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last seven matches played on the road (Stanford Stadium & PayPal Park) across all competitions (6-0-1; 19 GF; 9 GA) against San Jose dating back to June 26, 2021. Additionally, the Galaxy were unbeaten in four matches played across all competitions against the Earthquakes (4-0-0; 12 GF, 5 GA) during the 2024 campaign. In the last matchup between LA and San Jose at Stanford Stadium, the Galaxy earned a 3-0 shutout victory on June 29, 2024.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.