Pups at the Pitch Presented by Purina Returns to LA Galaxy Matches for Third Season
June 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
CARSON, Calif. - Following a record-setting 2024 season with over 750 dogs in attendance, the LA Galaxy and Purina are proud to host Pups at the Pitch for its third year at Dignity Health Sports Park. This fan-favorite event invites Galaxy fans to bring their furry companions to select matches and enjoy the game from the berm in a dog-friendly atmosphere.
2025 Pups at the Pitch Schedule:
Saturday, July 12 vs. DC United - 7:30 PM
Sunday, August 10 vs. Seattle - 7:30 PM
Saturday, August 30 vs. FC Dallas - 7:30 PM
Saturday, September 20 vs. FC Cincinnati - 7:30 PM
The September 20 match will feature a special pre-game activation at Galaxy Park, which will be transformed into Galaxy "Dog" Park for the day. Fans can expect a variety of pup-centric activities, vendors, and more. Additionally, a special giveaway item will be available exclusively to fans who purchase the Pups at the Pitch ticket for this game - more details to be announced soon.
Fans can purchase the Pups at the Pitch ticket package, which includes access to the designated dog-friendly berm area, Water stations and cooling zones to keep dogs comfortable, and a memorable matchday experience for both humans and their four-legged friends.
"We're thrilled to bring back Pups at the Pitch for a third season in partnership with Purina," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "This collaboration allows us to create one of our most joyful and community-driven events, celebrating the bond between our fans and their pets while delivering a truly unique matchday experience."
All dogs must be leashed at all times and up-to-date on vaccinations. Fans must purchase the Pups at the Pitch ticket package to access the dog-friendly area. One dog per adult ticket holder.
Pups on the Pitch is in addition to the LA Galaxy's Summer Nights campaign, a vibrant series of evening matches in July and August packed with themed nights, exclusive giveaways, and rotating culinary delights.
Tickets are limited and are expected to sell quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.lagalaxy.com/pupsatthepitch.
