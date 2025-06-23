Sounders Battles to the End, But Ultimately Bows out of FIFA Club World Cup 2025© with 2-0 Loss to European Champion Paris Saint-Germain

June 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC vs. Paris Saint-Germain

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC vs. Paris Saint-Germain(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC fell 2-0 to 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in its third match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in front of 50,628 fans on Monday afternoon at Lumen Field. The result ends the Rave Green's Club World Cup campaign, finishing fourth in Group B after also fighting valiantly in previous Group Stage matches against South American Champion Botafogo and Spanish power Atlético Madrid. Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to MLS play against Austin FC on Saturday, June 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

The result ends Seattle's run in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, finishing in fourth place in Group B. Paris Saint-Germain won the group following today's victory, with Brazilian side Botafogo also qualifying for the Round of 16 after finishing second.

Today's match concludes the Rave Green's second showing in the FIFA Club World Cup, also playing in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Morocco, where they fell 1-0 to Egyptian side Al Ahly (played in 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Monday's contest marked the second occasion that the Rave Green have faced a UEFA club in competitive play. Last Thursday's Club World Cup match marked the first time, with Seattle falling 3-1 to La Liga side Atlético Madrid.

With 50,628 watching today's noon kickoff, Seattle's soccer community came out in force for the Sounders FC's FIFA Club World Cup games. Including the other two Group Stage matches at Lumen Field against Botafogo and Atlético Madrid, a total of 132,415 fans came through the turnstiles.

Seattle was one of three MLS teams participating in this year's Club World Cup alongside Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club. Inter Miami plays Palmeiras later today as it looks to advance out of Group A. LAFC, already eliminated from advancing in the tournament after dropping its first two contests, faces off against Flamengo tomorrow in its final match of Group D. Sounders FC was the only MLS team to qualify for the tournament by winning the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the starting lineup from Thursday's match against Atlético Madrid, with Alex Roldan, Nouhou, Ryan Kent and Jesús Ferreira replacing Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Reed Baker-Whiting, Pedro de la Vega and Danny Musovski, respectively.

Nouhou recorded his 212th all-competition start in today's match, tying Nicolás Lodeiro for sixth in club history.

Seattle now returns to MLS play with a home match against Austin FC on Saturday, June 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Paris Saint-Germain 2

Monday, June 23, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Cristián Garay

Assistants: Miguel Rocha, José Retamal

Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Kaugh

VAR: Juan Lara

Attendance: 50,628

Weather: 65 degrees and mostly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

PSG - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 35'

PSG - Achraf Hakimi (Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué) 66'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

PSG - João Neves (caution) 44'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell (Georgi Minoungou 72'), Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Jordan Morris 87'), Cristian Roldan; Ryan Kent (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 57'), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 72'), Paul Rothrock; Jesús Ferreira (Danny Musovski 57')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Kim Kee-hee, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cody Baker, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Reed Baker-Whiting, Travian Sousa, João Paulo, Pedro de la Vega, Osaze De Rosario

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 4

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 4

Paris Saint-Germain - Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marcos Aoás, Achraf Hakimi; Fabián Ruiz, Vitor Machado, João Neves (Warren Zaïre-Emery 64'); Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Bradley Barcola 64'), Senny Mayulu (Gonçalo Ramos 77'), Désiré Doué (Ibrahim Mbaye 82')

Substitutes not used: Lucas Baraldo, Presnel Kimpembe, Lee Kang-in, Lucas Hernández, Arnau Tenas, Matvei Safonov, Gabriel Moscardo, Noham Kamara

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 9

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 0

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.