Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Compete in MicFootball Punta Cana Tournament
June 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is set to compete in the first edition of the MicFootball Punta Cana tournament in the Republican Dominicana taking place from June 24 through 29, with our U-13 and U-15 boys tavellinig to Punta Cana for the for the top-level competition.
Participation in the MicFootball Punta Cana tournament offers a valuable opportunity for Inter Miami CF's Academy to compete on the international stage and test itself against elite youth talent from around the globe. The squads will play three group stage matches, with hopes of advancing to the final round.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-13
Our Academy's U-13 side has been pitted alongside Club Sportif Moulien from Curaçao, Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense and the Barça Academy from the Dominican in Group D in the U-13 category.
Group Stage Schedule:
June 25 at 10:30 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-13 vs. Club Sportif Moulien
June 26 at 10:30 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-13 vs. LD Alajuelense
June 26 at 12:30 a.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-13 vs. Barça Academy RD
The top two teams from each group will move on to the final round, scheduled for the morning of Friday, June 27. The tournament semifinals and final are set to be played on Saturday, June 28.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-15
Our U-15 boys will compete in Group C against Dominican sides Proyecto JDB and Club Real Deportivo RD, as well as fellow USA team Albion Elite White.
Group Stage Schedule:
June 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-13 vs. Proyecto JDB
June 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-13 vs. Albion Elite White
June 26 at 5:30 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF U-13 vs. Club Real Deportivo RD
The top two teams from each group will move on to the final round, scheduled for Friday, June 27. The tournament semifinals and final are set to be played on Saturday, June 28.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
