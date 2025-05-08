Nashville SC to Host Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 victory earlier this week, Nashville Soccer Club returns to Major League Soccer play when it hosts Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. CT for API Heritage Night presented by Publix. Tickets for the match, which will recognize local nonprofit organizations and initiatives that support the Asian and Pacific Islander community in Middle Tennessee, are available at NashvilleSC.com.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

1. Saturday night's match is the third for Nashville SC in a one-week span after drawing 1-1 last weekend at Atlanta United FC and defeating Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Tuesday night at GEODIS Park.

2. Nashville SC is unbeaten all-time at home vs. Charlotte FC with a record of 1W-0L-1D, including a 2-1 victory last season at GEODIS Park that served as the club's 50th MLS win.

3. Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who leads the Boys in Gold in MLS goal contributions this season with eight (four goals, four assists), is averaging a point-per-match vs. Charlotte with five goals and one assist in six career matches.

4. After scoring the game-tying goal last Saturday at Atlanta, Nashville SC's Dan Lovitz leads all defenders in MLS this season with five goal contributions (two goals, three assists). Lovitz's tally was the sixth by a Nashville defender this regular season, which is tied for the league lead with Vancouver.

5. Following Saturday's fixture, the Boys in Gold will host two more matches at GEODIS Park during the next week: Wednesday, May 14 vs. the defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls (Hospitality Night) and Saturday, May 17 vs. D.C. United (Pride Night).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.