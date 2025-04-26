Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field Sunday for a high-stakes Western Conference matchup against the first-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Sunday's match celebrates Black Excellence and is presented by NutriSource.

The Loons enter Sunday's contest riding a strong run of form, unbeaten in their last eight matches, though coming off back-to-back scoreless draws. Last week's result against FC Dallas highlighted Minnesota's defensive discipline, with the team notching its fifth clean sheet of the 2025 campaign. Dayne St. Clair continues to provide a steady presence in goal, while the revamped defensive unit - featuring Joseph Rosales, Jefferson Díaz, Nicolás Romero, captain Michael Boxall, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane - has formed a cohesive and resilient back line that has been tough for opposing teams to score.

Offensively, forward Tani Oluwaseyi remains a focal point, tied for third in the league with five goals during the 2025 regular season. He's been supported by the creative engine of Joaquín Pereyra, who ranks third in MLS with four assists, and the dynamic presence of Robin Lod in midfield. Kelvin Yeboah has also played a key role in the attack, ranking fourth in total shots (34) and seventh in shots on target (14). With multiple threats going forward, Head Coach Eric Ramsay's side will aim to capitalize on home field advantage and reignite their scoring rhythm in what promises to be a tightly contested matchup.

Vancouver arrives in Minnesota atop the Western Conference standings with 20 points through nine regular-season games and an undefeated MLS road record. The Whitecaps have been in strong form, recently earning a 0-0 draw at St. Louis CITY SC after a dominant 5-1 win over Austin FC, and notably a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal first leg on Thursday night.

Sunday's clash marks the first meeting between Minnesota and Vancouver in the 2025 season. With both sides competing for top spots in the West, the matchup sets the stage for a competitive afternoon at Allianz Field, where the Loons will look to deliver a statement win in front of their home supporters and extend their ongoing unbeaten streak.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Owen Gene - Ankle (Out)

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

04.27.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 10

2:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 4-1-4 (16 pts. | 2-0-2 at home)

VAN: 6-1-2 (20 pts. | 2-0-2 on the road)

