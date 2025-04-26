Atlanta United Drops Away Match at Orlando City SC

April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Atlanta United lost on the road to Orlando City SC 3-0 Saturday night at Inter & Co Stadium.

After an even opening 30 minutes, Brad Guzan stopped Orlando's first chance of the match in the 31st minute, coming off his line to block a shot from Ivan Angulo from the left side of the box.

Luis Muriel scored the game's opening goal for Orlando in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot. After a VAR review, the referee ruled that Bartosz Slisz made enough contact with Muriel inside the box to award a penalty, which the Colombian striker converted to give the home side a 1-0 lead entering halftime.

Orlando created the first chance of the second half in the 47th minute as Duncan McGuire lined up a shot from around the penalty spot, but Pedro Amador made a crucial sliding challenge to block the attempt.

Alex Freeman made it 2-0 for Orlando in the 51st minute, receiving a pass from Marco Pasalic on the right wing and dribbling into the box before striking a low shot past a defender and inside the far post.

Guzan was called into action again in the 63rd minute when he made a diving save to deny Muriel. Pasalic then added a third for Orlando in the 67th minute from a left-footed strike from outside the box.

Atlanta's second half subs combined for the team's best scoring chance in the 84th minute. Matt Edwards received the ball on the right wing and cut it to the penalty spot to an open Edwin Mosquera, but the Colombian wasn't able to keep his strike on frame.

Atlanta United (2-5-3, 9 points) returns to action Saturday, May 3 when it hosts Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2:45 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 16-11 Orlando

Shots on target: 6-0 Orlando

Corner kicks: 5-3 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 15-7 Atlanta

xG: 2.2 - 0.7 Orlando

Possession: 55-45 Orlando

Passing accuracy: 89-88 Orlando

Scoring

ORL - Luis Muriel (PK) 42'

ORL - Alex Freeman (Marco Pasalic) 51'

ORL - Marco Pasalic 67'

Disciplinary

ATL - Bartosz Slisz 79'

ATL - Jay Fortune 90+1'

ORL - Rodrigo Schlegel 90+6'

Notes:

Noah Cobb made his second start of the season.

Jamal Thiaré made his first start of the season.

Luke Brennan made his season debut coming off the bench

Attendance: 20,184

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador (Ronald Hernandez - 87')

D: Luis Abram

D: Noah Cobb

D: Brooks Lennon (Matt Edwards - 75')

M: Mateusz Klich (Jay Fortune - 75')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

M: Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera - 65')

M: Miguel Almirón

F: Jamal Thiaré (Luke Brennan - 87')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Efrain Morales

Will Reilly

Cayman Togashi

ORLANDO CITY STARTING LINEUP

GK: Pedro Gallese

D: David Brekalo

D: Robin Jansson (c)

D: Rodrigo Schlegel

D: Alex Freeman

M: Eduard Atuesta

M: Kyle Smith (Dagur Thorhallsson - 86')

M: Iván Angulo (Nicolas Rodgriguez - 75')

M: Marco Pasalic (Gustavo Caraballo - 86')

F: Luis Muriel (Colin Guske - 86')

F: Duncan McGuire (Martin Ojeda - 60')

Substitutes not used:

Ramiro Enrique

Javier Otero

Shakur Mohammed

Thomas Williams

OFFICIALS

Marcos DeOliveira (referee), Andrew Bigelow (assistant), Tyler Wyrostek (assistant), Matt Thompson (fourth), Edvin Jurisevic (VAR), Jozef Batko (AVAR)

