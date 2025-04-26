Atlanta United Drops Away Match at Orlando City SC
April 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Atlanta United lost on the road to Orlando City SC 3-0 Saturday night at Inter & Co Stadium.
After an even opening 30 minutes, Brad Guzan stopped Orlando's first chance of the match in the 31st minute, coming off his line to block a shot from Ivan Angulo from the left side of the box.
Luis Muriel scored the game's opening goal for Orlando in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot. After a VAR review, the referee ruled that Bartosz Slisz made enough contact with Muriel inside the box to award a penalty, which the Colombian striker converted to give the home side a 1-0 lead entering halftime.
Orlando created the first chance of the second half in the 47th minute as Duncan McGuire lined up a shot from around the penalty spot, but Pedro Amador made a crucial sliding challenge to block the attempt.
Alex Freeman made it 2-0 for Orlando in the 51st minute, receiving a pass from Marco Pasalic on the right wing and dribbling into the box before striking a low shot past a defender and inside the far post.
Guzan was called into action again in the 63rd minute when he made a diving save to deny Muriel. Pasalic then added a third for Orlando in the 67th minute from a left-footed strike from outside the box.
Atlanta's second half subs combined for the team's best scoring chance in the 84th minute. Matt Edwards received the ball on the right wing and cut it to the penalty spot to an open Edwin Mosquera, but the Colombian wasn't able to keep his strike on frame.
Atlanta United (2-5-3, 9 points) returns to action Saturday, May 3 when it hosts Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2:45 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 16-11 Orlando
Shots on target: 6-0 Orlando
Corner kicks: 5-3 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 15-7 Atlanta
xG: 2.2 - 0.7 Orlando
Possession: 55-45 Orlando
Passing accuracy: 89-88 Orlando
Scoring
ORL - Luis Muriel (PK) 42'
ORL - Alex Freeman (Marco Pasalic) 51'
ORL - Marco Pasalic 67'
Disciplinary
ATL - Bartosz Slisz 79'
ATL - Jay Fortune 90+1'
ORL - Rodrigo Schlegel 90+6'
Notes:
Noah Cobb made his second start of the season.
Jamal Thiaré made his first start of the season.
Luke Brennan made his season debut coming off the bench
Attendance: 20,184
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Pedro Amador (Ronald Hernandez - 87')
D: Luis Abram
D: Noah Cobb
D: Brooks Lennon (Matt Edwards - 75')
M: Mateusz Klich (Jay Fortune - 75')
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Alexey Miranchuk
M: Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera - 65')
M: Miguel Almirón
F: Jamal Thiaré (Luke Brennan - 87')
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Efrain Morales
Will Reilly
Cayman Togashi
ORLANDO CITY STARTING LINEUP
GK: Pedro Gallese
D: David Brekalo
D: Robin Jansson (c)
D: Rodrigo Schlegel
D: Alex Freeman
M: Eduard Atuesta
M: Kyle Smith (Dagur Thorhallsson - 86')
M: Iván Angulo (Nicolas Rodgriguez - 75')
M: Marco Pasalic (Gustavo Caraballo - 86')
F: Luis Muriel (Colin Guske - 86')
F: Duncan McGuire (Martin Ojeda - 60')
Substitutes not used:
Ramiro Enrique
Javier Otero
Shakur Mohammed
Thomas Williams
OFFICIALS
Marcos DeOliveira (referee), Andrew Bigelow (assistant), Tyler Wyrostek (assistant), Matt Thompson (fourth), Edvin Jurisevic (VAR), Jozef Batko (AVAR)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 26, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Records Historic 7-2 Win Over Chicago Fire FC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Austin FC 2-0 in Texas Showdown - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Falls 3-1 to Real Salt Lake in First Loss at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire FC Drops Road Match at Nashville SC - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Top Eastern Conference Leader Charlotte FC, 1-0 - New England Revolution
- Luna Sensational as Two-Goal Performance Inspires RSL in 3-1 Win at San Diego - Real Salt Lake
- Atlanta United Drops Away Match at Orlando City SC - Atlanta United FC
- San Jose Go Toe-To-Toe With Crew For 90 Minutes But Quest For Late Equalizer Falls Short - San Jose Earthquakes
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Suffer First Loss at Home in Fiery Match - Charlotte FC
- Red Bulls Defeat CF Montréal 1-0 at Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- New York Red Bulls Top CF Montréal, 1-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Lose 3-0 against the Philadelphia Union on the Road - D.C. United
- Union improves to second place in the Eastern Conference; Remain unbeaten at home against D.C. United since 2015 - Philadelphia Union
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 at FC Cincinnati - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC (0) - New York City FC (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Alonso Martínez Penalty the Difference in Win over Toronto FC - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Seattle Sounders FC - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Face Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Faces the Colorado Rapids Saturday Night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Drops Away Match at Orlando City SC
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from St. Louis CITY SC
- Atlanta United Drops Road Match to Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 to New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Draws 1-1 vs. FC Dallas