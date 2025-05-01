Nashville SC to Face Rival Atlanta United FC on Road

May 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club travels south this weekend to face regional rival Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. CT after going unbeaten vs. the Five Stripes (1W-0L-1D) in 2024.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Nashville SC, which scored a club record seven goals in last Saturday's win over Chicago Fire FC, enters play this weekend tied with the Philadelphia Union for the most goals in the Eastern Conference and second most in Major League Soccer this season with 19.

Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, who was named MLS Coach of Matchday 10 following the club's historic 7-2 win over Chicago, earned his first career MLS victory as manager when the Boys in Gold shut out Atlanta 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season.

The Boys in Gold are 4W-3L-4D all-time vs. Atlanta in MLS play and 5W-3L-4D across all competitions (MLS and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) and its 22 goals scored in series history are the club's most all-time vs. any MLS side.

Earlier this week forward Sam Surridge, who became the first player in Nashville SC history and just the 19 th player in MLS history to score four goals in a single match last Saturday vs. Chicago, became the third player in NSC history to be named MLS Player of the Matchday.

Following Jeisson Palacios' first Nashville SC and MLS goal last Saturday vs. Chicago, the Boys in Gold enter play this weekend tied with MLS-leading Vancouver for goals by defenders this season with five.

