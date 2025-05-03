Inter Miami CF Earns Dominant 4-1 Win at Home Over New York Red Bulls

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF (6W-1L-3D, 21 points) secured a 4-1 win at home over the New York Red Bulls with a dominant display tonight. Goals from Fafa Picault, Marcelo Weigandt, Luis Suárez and captain Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to victory at Chase Stadium.

The team kicked off the match with Óscar Ustari in goal; Weigandt, Noah Allen, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba formed the back four; Tadeo Allende, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright and Picault started in midfield; Suárez and captain Messi led the team in attack.

Inter Miami started the match on the front foot and quickly took the lead, with Picault opening the scoring in the ninth minute. The Haitian forward capitalized on a delivery from Weigandt from the right wing and subsequent headed pass from Suárez, sending the ball to the back of the net with a first-time right-footed finish inside the box to record his third goal this regular season. The assist, meanwhile, was the sixth for Suárez this league campaign and the secondary assist was Weigandt's second.

In the 30th minute, Weigandt extended Inter Miami's lead with his first goal for the Club. The Argentine right-back struck from close range, picking up a loose ball inside the penalty area following his initial headed attempt in the play.

Inter Miami then further extended its lead in the 39th minute through Suárez. After a first shot was blocked by the opposition's' backline, the Uruguayan marksman took advantage of the rebound and buried the ball in the bottom left corner with a left-footed hit from inside the box. The goal was Suárez's second this regular season.

The visitors subsequently cut one back before the half, with Mohammed Sofo scoring for the Red Bulls in the 43rd minute for the match to go into the break with a 3-1 scoreline.

In the second half, Inter Miami wrapped up its win with a fantastic goal from Messi in the 67th minute. A great play in combination with second-half-substitute Telasco Segovia saw the Argentine ace break into the opposition's box, before burying the ball in the back of the net with a powerful left-footed volley. The goal took Messi's team-leading tally to four goals this MLS campaign, while the assist was the third for Segovia this regular season.

The 4-1 scoreline would then remain unchanged throughout the final minutes for Inter Miami to claim the win and pick up three valuable points at home.

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to take on Minnesota United FC next Saturday, May 10 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Fafa Picault (Luis Suárez, Marcelo Weigandt) 9', Marcelo Weigandt 30', Luis Suárez 39', Lionel Messi (Telasco Segovia) 67'

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo (Omar Valencia) 43'

Misconduct:

MIA - Yannick Bright (Yellow Card 14')

RBNY - Peter Stroud (Yellow Card 52'), Sean Nealis (Yellow Card 75')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Marcelo Weigandt (Maximiliano Falcón 58'), Noah Allen, Gonzalo Luján, Jordi Alba; M Tadeo Allende (Telasco Segovia HT), Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright (Federico Redondo 77'), Fafa Picault (Allen Obando 73'); F Luis Suárez (Benjamin Cremaschi 58'), Lionel Messi ©

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Rios Novo; D Tomás Avilés, Ian Fray, David Martínez

New York Red Bulls - GK Carlos Coronel; D Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Noah Eile, Omar Valencia; M Felipe Carballo, Peter Stroud (Ronald Donkor 63'), Mohammed Sofo (Julian Hall 70'), Emil Forsberg (Raheem Edwards 76'), Wikelman Carmona (Dennis Gjengaar 63'); F Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Wiktor Bogacz 76')

Unused Substitutes - GK AJ Marcucci; D Alexander Hack, Tim Parker; M Andy Rojas

Details of the Game:

Date: May 3, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 20,598

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 52.8%

RBNY - 47.3%

Shots:

MIA - 12

RBNY - 10

Saves:

MIA - 2

RBNY - 2

Corners:

MIA - 3

RBNY - 6

Fouls:

MIA - 9

RBNY - 15

