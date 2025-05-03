Recap: Darren Yapi Scores Second Goal of Season in Rapids' 2-1 Loss to D.C. United
May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Rapids First Assistant Coach Chris Little assumed head coaching duties tonight as Rapids Head Coach Chris Armas was unable to attend the match due to technical complications with his flight from Frisco, Texas, following his National Soccer Hall of Fame induction.
Darren Yapi scored his second goal of the season and the fourth of his MLS career.
Rafael Navarro delivered his first assist of the season, bringing his goal contributions total to six this season.
Final Score
DC - 2
COL - 1
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø, Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz (Kimani Stewart Baynes 76'), Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic (C), Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick 67'), Darren Yapi (Connor Ronan 67'), Kevin Cabral (Ted Ku-DiPietro 61'), Jackson Travis (Sam Vines 76')
Substitutes
Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Bassett, Ian Murphy
