Sporting KC Hosts LA Galaxy on Sunday

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will host reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday at Children's Mercy Park.

Tickets for the MLS Matchday 11 finale are available online at SeatGeek and are included in the Original '96 Pack, which also comes with a Kansas City Wiz drink tumbler. Fans in attendance on Sunday can take advantage of $2 off 24-ounce Modelo cans on the eve of Cinco de Mayo and the club will celebrate National Star Wars Day with a special theme night, including a SportingStyle collection that features a scarf, pennant and coozie.

A pair of MLS charter clubs, Sunday's showdown will bring together familiar faces on both sides of the match-up. Sporting KC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin and LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney -- once teammates on the U.S. Men's National Team - each represented their current clubs as players when they squared off in the conference finals of the 2000 MLS Cup Playoffs and will now meet as managers for the first time 25 years later.

Sporting striker Dejan Joveljic is set to face off against his former club for the first time since moving from Los Angeles to Kansas City in the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history during the offseason. The Designated Player spent four seasons with the Galaxy, tallying 45 goals and 18 assists while leading the team to the 2024 MLS Cup title with the winning goal in the final. This year, Joveljic leads SKC with five goals -- all at Children's Mercy Park -- and he has 12 goals in his last 10 home appearances in MLS play.

In addition, Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp developed in the Galaxy Academy from 2017-2019, while midfielder Memo Rodriguez spent the first half of the 2023 campaign with LA. On the opposite side, Galaxy midfielder Tucker Lepley is a Sporting KC Academy product who also represented SKC II in 2019.

Historically, LA (21) and KC (20) lead all Western Conference teams in playoff appearances however both teams have started slowly through the first 10 matches of the 2025 season with defenses that have conceded the most goals in the West. After winning a record sixth league title last December, the last-place Galaxy (0-7-3) are off to the worst start by a reigning MLS Cup champion in league history and in search of their first win of the campaign while Sporting (2-7-1) sit in 14th place and are winless in five straight regular season match-ups with LA (0-2-3).

The Galaxy, who begin a three-game road trip on Sunday, boast a roster that has the highest average market value on Transfermarkt of any MLS team, including three of the 10 highest valued MLS players with Designated Players Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Riqui Puig. However, Puig has been sidelined since the playoffs with a knee injury while Paintsil and Pec have combined for only four goal contributions in 2025 after the dynamic duo had 50 joint goal contributions a year ago.

Offensively, the Galaxy attack is coming off its best performance of the season in last week's 4-2 loss to Portland -- with a season-high 2.36 expected goals value -- as Christian Ramirez scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season and German playmaker Marco Reus came off the bench to tally his first goal of the year. Defensively, LA is anchored by goalkeeper John McCarthy who has won two MLS Cup titles in the past three seasons with LAFC (2022) and the Galaxy (2024).

The Sunday Night Soccer match-up will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription -- now 25% off -- with English (Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman) and Spanish (Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri) commentary, while live radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB on 810 AM and 103.7 FM.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 11

Sunday, May 4 | 6 p.m. CT (6:10 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kan.

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com

