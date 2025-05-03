CF Montréal Edged by Philadelphia Union, 2-1

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal fell 2-1 to the Philadelphia Union Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a goal from midfielder Indiana Vassiliev.

In the final moments of the first half, forward Giacomo Vrioni scored his first MLS goal with CF Montréal to level the game. This was Vrioni's second goal in as many games, in all competitions.

Forward Mikael Uhre delivered the winning goal for Philadelphia in the 83rd minute.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will return to action next Saturday on the road against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Forward Giacomo Vrioni earned his first start for CF Montreal.

-Midfielder Fabian Herbers played his 210th MLS game.

-Captain Samuel Piette made his 174th start. He is now tied with Patrick Diotte for 5th most starts among field players in the club's history.

-Forward Sunusi Ibrahim played his 100th game for CF Montréal in all competitions. He became the 40th player in the club's history since 1993 to reach this milestone.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Nathan Saliba and Giacomo Vrioni

MARCO DONADEL

"We have more plays in the box, we are more solid in transition. I'm happy that our performance is improving. I'm happy because the group understands. They talk to each other with positive words and positive energy. We lost on two, three shots, against a solid team. We will probably examine the match, because they make the substitutions, they have good energy and we drop a bit at the end."

NATHAN SALIBA

"Honestly, we don't get outplayed in games. We're getting closer and closer to our objective of how we want to play. We're only missing the finishing touches to start getting results. This is definitely not a time when we want to start sinking. We're coming off a good result in Toronto that keeps us in the Canadian Championship. We're competing for a cup, so we have to keep going, but we need to start picking up results in MLS to move up the table."

GIACOMO VRIONI

"This goal at home is a nice feeling, especially after a lot of months out. I want to say thank you to the CF Montréal medical and performance staff for their patience, professionalism, hard work and for taking such great care of me. I think it is the life of a striker. Sometimes you touch the ball and it goes in directly and sometimes you miss the chance. This happened to the best players, I trained with some of the best during my career and it happened to them as well. I think that if you do the right things every day, you will always be rewarded twice as much. It's not just in training, it's every hour of the day. You must work hard, recover, and eat well. This is what I tell myself to improve every day."

