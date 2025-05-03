CLTFC lose on the road to Eastern Conference leaders

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Wilfried Zaha scored his third goal of the season; Liel Abada added his second

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty makes CLTFC debut coming on in the second half

Club heads to the Triangle on Tuesday to begin 2025 U.S. Open Cup run against North Carolina FC Match Info: 2025 MLS Regular Season - Match 11

Location: Lower.com Field - Columbus, OH

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith; Midfielder Brandt Bronico link

Stats: Please Click link

Columbus Crew SC Starting XI: Schulte (GK), Arfsten, Moreira, Zawadski, Cherberko, Farski, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Gazdag, Rossi

Substitutions: Aliyu (83'), Sejdic (83'), Habroune (89'), Lappalainen (89')

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina (GK), Scardina, Malanda, Prviett, Ream, Westwood, Bronico, Diani, Zaha, Agyemang, Abada

Substitutions: Marshall-Rutty (61'), Toklomati (61'), Smalls (82'), Vargas (83')

Goals:

25' - CLB - Chambost

39' - CLB - Rossi (Penalty)

45'+2' - CLT - Zaha (Penalty)

51' - CLB - Jackson (Assist: Farsi)

64' - CLT - Abada

81' - CLB - Russell-Rowe (Assist: Arfsten, Farsi)

Discipline:

14' - CLB - Zawadzki (Yellow)

45'+8' - CLB - Russell-Rowe (Yellow)

