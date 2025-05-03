CLTFC lose on the road to Eastern Conference leaders
May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Wilfried Zaha scored his third goal of the season; Liel Abada added his second
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty makes CLTFC debut coming on in the second half
Club heads to the Triangle on Tuesday to begin 2025 U.S. Open Cup run against North Carolina FC Match Info: 2025 MLS Regular Season - Match 11
Location: Lower.com Field - Columbus, OH
Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith; Midfielder Brandt Bronico link
Stats: Please Click link
Columbus Crew SC Starting XI: Schulte (GK), Arfsten, Moreira, Zawadski, Cherberko, Farski, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Gazdag, Rossi
Substitutions: Aliyu (83'), Sejdic (83'), Habroune (89'), Lappalainen (89')
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina (GK), Scardina, Malanda, Prviett, Ream, Westwood, Bronico, Diani, Zaha, Agyemang, Abada
Substitutions: Marshall-Rutty (61'), Toklomati (61'), Smalls (82'), Vargas (83')
Goals:
25' - CLB - Chambost
39' - CLB - Rossi (Penalty)
45'+2' - CLT - Zaha (Penalty)
51' - CLB - Jackson (Assist: Farsi)
64' - CLT - Abada
81' - CLB - Russell-Rowe (Assist: Arfsten, Farsi)
Discipline:
14' - CLB - Zawadzki (Yellow)
45'+8' - CLB - Russell-Rowe (Yellow)
