Class of 2025 Enters National Soccer Hall of Fame

May 3, 2025

FRISCO, Texas - The National Soccer Hall of Fame inducted the five members of its 2025 class - Mark Abbott, Chris Armas, Mary Harvey, Carli Lloyd and Nick Rimando - at a ceremony today at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"We're proud to recognize this year's inductees as true champions of the game whose passion and dedication have helped soccer flourish in the U.S.," said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "They've made their mark at every level, from the world and national stages to the building blocks of our professional leagues, and their contributions perfectly capture the spirit of the Hall of Fame."

Lloyd won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup titles with the U.S. Women's National Team. She was twice named the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year and won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2015 Women's World Cup.

"There was no greater honor than wearing the red, white and blue," Lloyd said. "Yes, it was extremely hard. There were countless sacrifices along the way, but every bit of it was worth it, because I loved the game, the lessons I learned, the relationships that I forged and the experiences I gained were more than I ever could imagine."

Rimando won MLS titles with two different teams. He played 553 games in 20 MLS seasons, from 2000 to 2019, and made 22 appearances for the U.S. between 2002 and 2015.

"I stand here today, not because of the games or the records, but because I never stopped believing through the setbacks, the noise and the rejection," Rimando said. "If my story says anything, that would be this: You're always more than what they say you are."

Armas played the first 12 MLS seasons and was named to the MLS postseason Best XI five times. He played in MLS Cup four times, winning once, and he played 66 full internationals for the USMNT between 1998 and 2005.

"People say, 'Do you love to win or hate to lose?'" Armas said. "I'm not so sure. All I know is that the fire is burning bright, and I learned at a young age that I had to empty my tank in pursuit of that victory."

Harvey was the goalkeeper on the U.S. team that won the first FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991 and also won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games, the first in which women's soccer was included.

"I learned that the National Team is about excellence," Harvey said. "It's about being the best you can be, the best teammate you can be, and about doing incredible things together. Today, I challenge people on the teams that I manage to develop an awareness about how what they say and what they do impacts everyone around them and their ability to perform."

Abbott was president and deputy commissioner of Major League Soccer for 10 seasons, from 2013 through 2022, after having been the league's vice president for business affairs. He was an MLS employee throughout the league's first 30 years.

"I had a cool job, and I got to do a lot of cool things, but the thing I always appreciated the most was being a part of a community," Abbott said. "That community had a common objective of trying to make our league as accessible as it could be."

Bob Ley, the recipient of the 2025 Colin Jose Media Award, was not able to attend the ceremony because of a knee injury; his presentation is postponed until 2026.

Full 2025 voting results and complete information about election and eligibility procedures are available at NationalSoccerHOF.com. The election process is administered by National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

