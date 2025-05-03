National Soccer Hall of Fame to Induct Class of 2025 at Ceremony Today in Frisco

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The National Soccer Hall of Fame will induct the five members of its 2025 class - Mark Abbott, Chris Armas, Mary Harvey, Carli Lloyd and Nick Rimando - at a ceremony today at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Bob Ley, the recipient of the 2025 Colin Jose Media Award, is not able to attend the ceremony because of a knee injury; his presentation is postponed until 2026.

Fans can watch a livestream of the private event on the National Soccer Hall of Fame's website beginning at 12:30 p.m. Central time.

"This year's inductees are shining examples of the passion, excellence, and impact that have fueled the growth of soccer in our country," said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "They represent the very best of our sport, from the success of our national teams to the foundation of our professional leagues.

"Their achievements and contributions embody everything we honor and celebrate at the National Soccer Hall of Fame."

A forward and midfielder, Lloyd won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup titles with the U.S. Women's National Team. She was twice named the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year and won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2015 Women's World Cup. She starred in the NWSL in eight of her 11 professional seasons and won the English Women's FA Cup in 2017 while on loan to Manchester City.

A goalkeeper who set a record for the most appearances in first-division American soccer, Rimando won MLS titles with two different teams. He played 553 games in 20 MLS seasons, from 2000 to 2019, and made 22 appearances for the U.S. between 2002 and 2015. He also was a member of the U.S. squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

A midfielder who was a longtime star of both MLS and the USMNT, Armas played the first 12 MLS seasons and was named to the MLS postseason Best XI five times. He played in MLS Cup four times, winning once, and he played 66 full internationals for the USMNT between 1998 and 2005.

The goalkeeper on the U.S. team that won the first FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991, Harvey also won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games, the first in which women's soccer was included. One of the first American women to play professionally overseas, Harvey played three seasons in the German women's first division and two seasons in the Swedish women's first division.

Abbott was president and deputy commissioner of Major League Soccer for 10 seasons, from 2013 through 2022, after having been the league's vice president for business affairs. Hired as the league's first employee in 1993 - three years before the league began play - Abbott was an MLS employee throughout the league's first 30 years.

Full 2025 voting results and complete information about election and eligibility procedures are available at NationalSoccerHOF.com. The election process is administered by National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

