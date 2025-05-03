Nashville Soccer Club Earns 1-1 Come from Behind Draw at Atlanta United FC

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







ATLANTA - Nashville Soccer Club came back from a 1-0 first half deficit to earn a 1-1 road draw at Atlanta United FC Saturday afternoon. Defender Dan Lovitz scored a set piece goal courtesy of a Hany Mukhtar corner kick in the 66 th minute to secure the point for the Boys in Gold.

Dan the man: Lovitz, who leads MLS in goal contributions by a defender this season with five (two goals, three assists), set a new career high for regular season goals when he tied the match in the 66 th minute.

Stay hot Hany: Mukhtar extended his point streak to two matches (two goals, two assists) when he registered his team-leading fourth assist of the season on Lovitz's game-tying goal.

Next up: Nashville SC will begin 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play when it hosts fellow Tennessee side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the Round of 32 at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT

Notes :

Nashville SC:

out possessed (59% to 41%) and outshot (12 to 6) Atlanta while recording 2.2 to 1 xG

leads MLS this season in goals by defenders with six

recorded its sixth match of the season with 2+ expected goals (xG)

is 4W-3L-5D vs. Atlanta United FC all-time in MLS play (regular season)

is 5W-3L-5D vs. Atlanta all-time across all competitions (regular season + U.S. Open Cup)

is 2W-2L-2D vs. Atlanta all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season)

has scored 23 goals across all competitions vs. Atlanta, its most in a single series

is 63W-56L-59D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 25W-37L-28D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 44W-40L-41D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 12W-2L-9D all-time during May in MLS play (regular season)

is 32W-35L-25D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 42W-45L-48D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-10L-20D all-time in regular season afternoon matches

is 5W-34L-7D all-time when trailing at half in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan is unbeaten at Atlanta (1W-0L-1D)

Dan Lovitz

made his 150 th career regular season appearance for Nashville SC

recorded his second goal of the season, a new regular season career high

leads MLS in goal contributions by a defender with five (two goals, three assists)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Jack Maher led the team with 94.6% passing accuracy (minimum 80 passes)

Hany Mukhtar

served as team captain for the fourth time this season (2W-1L-1D)

recorded his team-leading fourth assist of the season on Dan Lovitz's 66 th minute goal

Jeisson Palacios

led the team with three clearances

made his fourth consecutive start in place of injured centerback Walker Zimmerman

Jacob Shaffelburg made his second start of the season

Sam Surridge made his 50 th career MLS appearance, all with Nashville SC (regular season + playoffs)

Joe Willis recorded one save

Patrick Yazbek led all players with 8.76 miles covered

Box score:

Nashville SC (5W-4L-2D) at Atlanta United FC (2W-5L-4D)

May 3, 2025 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 1

ATL: 1

Scoring summary:

ATL: Miguel Almirón (A: Brooks Lennon) 20'

NSH: Dan Lovitz (A: Hany Mukhtar) 66'

Discipline:

ATL: Mateusz Klich (Caution) 43'

ATL: Bartosz Slisz (Caution) 78'

ATL: Miguel Almirón (Caution) 82'

NSH: Jonathan Pérez (Caution) 90' + 4

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jeisson Palacios, Jack Maher, Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 89'); Patrick Yazbek, Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Ahmed Qasem 77'), Alex Muyl (Jonathan Pérez 63'), Eddi Tagseth; Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Bryan Acosta, Gastón Brugman, Teal Bunbury, Taylor Washington, Chris Applewhite

ATL starters: Brad Guzan (C); Derrick Williams, Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador, Luis Abram; Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera 67'), Miguel Almirón (Matthew Edwards 85'), Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich (Bartosz Slisz 67'), Alexey Miranchuk; Emmanuel Latte Lath (Jamal Thiaré 85')

Substitutes: Josh Cohen, Ronald Hernandez, Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb, Will Reilly

Match officials:

Referee: Sergii Boiko

AR1: Jose Da Silva

AR2: Meghan Mullen

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: Indoors

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.