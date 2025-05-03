Atlanta United Draws 1-1 with Nashville SC
May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United played to a 1-1 tie against Nashville SC Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 41,893 fans. Miguel Almirón scored his third goal of the regular season to move him into second place in club history with 24, while Brooks Lennon became the franchise leader in assists with his 40th across all competitions and his 36th in the MLS Regular Season, also the top mark for the club.
Atlanta United opened the match with confidence, controlling possession and putting Nashville's backline under pressure early. The strong play led to Almirón scoring in the 20th minute to hand the home side the lead. The play began with Atlanta quickly advancing the ball up the pitch where Pedro Amador delivered a threatening cross from the left side. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis was forced off his line and punched the ball away, but it fell to Lennon on the right side of the box where he smashed a low cross to the feet of Almirón inside the six-yard box who steered home his third goal of the season.
Both sides struggled to produce a rhythm on offense until Nashville leveled the score from a set piece in the 66th minute. Hany Mukhtar delivered a corner from the right side to Daniel Lovitz in the center of the box where he redirected it into the bottom left corner.
Nashville grew into the match and pressured Atlanta's goal down the stretch, but captain Brad Guzan stood tall making several crucial saves to keep the match level. The first came in the 77th minute when Andy Najar played Mukhtar into the box for a close-range attempt, but Guzan rushed out to deny him. Two minutes later, Najar again found an open teammate in the box as Jonathan Perez smashed a low shot from eight yards away, but Guzan dropped quickly to make an impressive kick save.
Both sides pushed for a late game-winner as Sam Surridge blasted a shot from distance in the 93rd minute that Guzan comfortably knocked down and collected. Pedro Amador had Atlanta's final shot in the 94th minute when a partially-cleared ball fell to him at the top of the box, but his attempt was sent over the bar for the final kick of the game.
Atlanta United (2-5-4, 10 points) returns to action Saturday, May 10 when it travels to face Chicago Fire at Soldier Field (2:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 12-6 Nashville
Shots on target: 5-2 Nashville
Corner kicks: 8-2 Nashville
Fouls Committed: 6-5 Nashville
xG: 2.2 - 1.0 Nashville
Possession: 59-41 Nashville
Passing accuracy: 88-80 Nashville
Scoring
ATL - Miguel Almirón (Brooks Lennon) 20'
NSH - Daniel Lovitz (Hany Mukhtar) 66'
Disciplinary
ATL - Mateusz Klich Y 43'
ATL - Bartosz Slisz T 78'
ATL - Miguel Almirón T 82'
NSH - Jonathan Perez T 90+4'
Notes:
Miguel Almirón scored his third goal of the season and his 24th Regular Season goal with the club, moving him into second place all-time for Atlanta
Brooks Lennon became the franchise leader for assists with his 40th across all competitions and his 36th in MLS Regular Season play. It was also his second assist of the season.
Almirón and Saba Lobjanidze each made their 350th career club appearance
Attendance: 41,893
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Pedro Amador
D: Luis Abram
D: Derrick Williams
D: Brooks Lennon
M: Mateusz Klich (Bartosz Slisz - 67')
M: Jay Fortune
M: Alexey Miranchuk
M: Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera - 67')
M: Miguel Almirón (Matt Edwards - 85')
F: Latte Lath (Jamal Thiaré - 85')
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Noah Cobb
Luke Brennan
Ronald Hernández
Will Reilly
NASHVILLE SC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Joe Willis
D: Daniel Lovitz
D: Jeisson Palacios
D: Jack Maher
D: Andy Najar (Josh Bauer - 89')
M: Patrick Yazbek
M: Hany Mukhtar (c)
M: Jacob Sheffelburg (Ahmed Qasem - 77')
M: Alex Muyl (Jonathan Perez - 63')
M: Edvard Tagseth
F: Sam Surridge
Substitutes not used:
Brian Schwake
Bryan Acosta
Gaston Brugman
Teal Bunbury
Taylor Washington
Christopher Applewhite
OFFICIALS
Sergii Boiko (referee), Jose Da Silva (assistant), Meghan Mullen (assistant), Sergii Demianchuk (fourth), Carol Anne Chenard (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)
Miguel Almirón of Atlanta United
