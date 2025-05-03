Union stretches win streak to three games and moves into second place in the Eastern Conference

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union won its third consecutive match with a 2-1 victory against CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. The win marked the first time since September 2020 that the Union earned a road victory in Montréal. Midfielder Indiana Vassilev put Philadelphia on the board first with his first Union goal in the second minute of the match. CF Montréal found a late first half equalizer off a goal from Giacomo Vrioni. In the 84th minute, forward Mikael Uhre scored his second goal of the season to secure the Union's 2-1 victory on the road.

The Union will return to Subaru Park to host Indy Eleven in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, May 7 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Paramount+).

CF Montréal 1 - Philadelphia Union 2

Stade Saputo (Montréal, QC)

Saturday, May 3, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Chris Elliott

Fourth Official: Mathieu Souare

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 56 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (Jean Jacques) 2'

MTL - Giacomo Vrioni (unassisted) 45+3'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (Lukic) 84'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MTL - Fabian Herbers (caution) 28'

MTL - Tom Pearce (caution) 36'

MTL - George Campbell (caution) 56'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 58'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (caution) 76'

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 82'

MTL - Dante Sealy (caution) 83'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Frankie Westfield; Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic (Jeremy Rafanello 88'), Quinn Sullivan (Jesus Bueno 88'), Indiana Vassilev (Nathan Harriel 74'); Tai Baribo (Mikael Uhre 74'), Chris Donovan (Bruno Damiani 54').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Olivier Mbaizo, Alejandro Bedoya, Cavan Sullivan.

CF Montréal: Jonathan Sirois; Tom Pearce (Kwadwo Opoku 83'), Fernando Álvarez, George Campbell, Joel Waterman; Fabian Herbers (Luca Petrasso 57'), Samuel Piette (Sunusi Ibrahim 88'), Nathan Saliba (Victor Loturi 83'), Dante Sealy; Giacomo Vrioni (Caden Clark 57'), Prince Osei Owusu

Substitutes not used: Sebastian Breza, Jalen Neal, Brandan Craig, Dawid Bugaj.

TEAM NOTES

Philadelphia is on a three-game win streak for the second time this season, also, Feb. 22-March 8.

Tonight's victory moves the Union into second place in the Eastern Conference, two points shy of first place's Columbus. The win also marked the Union's first road victory in Montréal since 2020.

Midfielder Indiana Vassilev scored his first goal for the Union, recording the fastest goal of the season.

Forward Chris Donovan earned his first start of the 2025 season, and the 10th of his MLS career. The start gave Donovan his 50th career MLS appearance.

Forward Mikael Uhre scored his second goal of the season tonight to tie Julián Carranza for the fifth-most MLS goals (34) in club history.

Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques tallied an assist tonight to contribute a goal or an assist in three consecutive games.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.