Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the Portland Timbers tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Quakes are 6-19-10 (37 GF, 60 GA) all-time vs. Portland and 6-5-6 (23 GF, 23 GA) record at home.

- Against Portland: Mark-Anthony Kaye has four goals and two assists in 11 matches. Cristian "Chicho" Arango has two goals and one assist in seven games.

- Quakes captain Cristian Espinoza leads all of MLS in assists (6), corner kicks (49) and key passes (41).

- Last Saturday, Espinoza extended his consecutive games streak-a club record and the longest active run in MLS-to 119, good for third all-time and second among field players.

- With one goal, Espinoza will pass Jeremy Ebobisse for third on the career club scoring list (both have 34).

- The Quakes and Timbers are tied with Vancouver Whitecaps FC for highest scoring teams in Major League Soccer, each with 20 goals in 10 matches this season. Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez are tied for second in all of MLS with six goals each (Martínez is out Saturday with a lower body injury).

