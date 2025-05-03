Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Fall in Columbus 4-2

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Another frustrating night for the Crown.

There were moments of promising play for Charlotte. But for most of the match, the Columbus Crew were the Columbus Crew. They dominated the ball, played sharply, created chances, and finished them.

Charlotte was a bit sloppy on the ball tonight, and a couple of mistakes allowed Columbus to take a 2-0 lead. The boys showed fight, clawing back a goal twice, at 2-1 and 3-2. But in the end, the Crew were just the more complete side on the night, putting away four goals, which is the most Charlotte has allowed this season.

Wilfried Zaha notched his third goal of the season after scoring from the spot. Brandt Bronico earned the penalty after a nice interchange from Zaha and Patrick Agyemang.

Liel Abada also added his third of the season with a clean finish off a mistake from Columbus.

Kristijan Kahlina ended the night with nine saves as Columbus peppered the net with 18 total shots. On the other hand, Patrick Schulte recorded zero saves but only faced two shots on target in the match.

Due to injury, Charlotte was without their leading goal contributor, Pep Biel. He is expected to be back next week.

This marks Charlotte's first match of a four-match road trip in all competitions. They'll look to turn it around in Nashville next week.

MATCH SUMMARY

NEXT MATCH:

CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO FIRE

Charlotte FC take on Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition party shirt presented by Daimler Truck North America.

