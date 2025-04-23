Revolution Acquire Cash from San Jose Earthquakes for Midfielder Noel Buck

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution received $600,000, plus an additional $50,000 in conditional compensation, in a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes for midfielder Noel Buck. The Revolution also retain a percentage of Buck's future sell-on rights.

Buck, a native of Arlington, Mass., departs the Revolution after making 47 MLS regular season appearances, with 30 starts, for his hometown club. The midfielder also made two postseason starts in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. A graduate of the Revolution's pro player pathway, Buck was named the 2021-22 Revolution Academy Player of the Year and featured regularly for Revolution II before ascending to the first team. During the 2025 campaign, the Homegrown Player has totaled 22 minutes played over two substitute appearances.

"Noel Buck's career in New England from an Academy player to first team contributor is another good example for young players in our pro pathway," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Noel has been part of the Revolution family since age 12, and we take pride in being part of his development as a player and as a person. We wish him all the best in San Jose."

Before breaking into the Revolution's first team late in the 2022 season, Buck began his professional career with the team's newly launched second team in 2021. He still ranks top 10 in Revolution II history with 44 appearances and 36 starts in MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One.

The New England Revolution, winners in three of their last four games, will resume the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday, April 26 on the road against Eastern Conference leaders Charlotte FC. Watch the action on MLS Season Pass in English and Spanish, or listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire $600,000, and up to $50,000 in conditional compensation, from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for midfielder Noel Buck on April 23, 2025. The Revolution also retain a percentage of Buck's future sell-on rights.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.