Austin FC Acquires Robert Taylor in Trade with Inter Miami Cf
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club acquired winger Robert Taylor via a trade with Inter Miami CF. In exchange, Miami receives $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $250,000 in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $50,000 in 2027 GAM. Taylor is under contract through the end of the 2026 season with an option for 2027.
Taylor joined Miami in 2022 and made 91 MLS regular season appearances for the team, recording 13 goals and 10 assists. His contributions helped Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.
At the international level, Taylor has played 34 matches to date for his native Finland with two (2) goals and three (3) assists to his name. He was a member of Finland's squad at UEFA EURO 2020.
Taylor had successful stints with clubs in Finland, Sweden, and Norway early in his career before moving to MLS, most notably at SK Brann where he tallied 14 goals and 16 assists in 60 games during 2020 and 2021.
Taylor will occupy a senior slot on the Austin FC roster, and he will not occupy an international slot.
Player Details:
Name: Robert Taylor
Position: Winger/Midfielder
Height: 6'0"
Date of Birth: October 21, 1994
Age: 30
Birthplace: Kuopio, Finland
Citizenship: Finland
Last club: Inter Miami CF
How acquired: Trade
Roster Designations: Senior
