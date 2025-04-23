Inter Miami CF Acquires up to $750,000 in Guaranteed General Allocation Money for Attacker Robert Taylor

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money for attacker Robert Taylor in a trade with Austin FC. The Club will receive $450,000 in 2025 GAM and $250,000 in 2026 GAM, and could receive an additional $50,000 in 2027 GAM should Taylor meet certain performance-based incentives.

The 30-year-old Kuopio, Finland native initially signed for Inter Miami ahead of the 2022 season. Taylor went on to make a total 116 appearances for the Club across all competitions, registering 18 goals and 18 assists in the process.

Notably, Taylor was an important player as Inter Miami secured its first two official titles in the Club's history: the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season.

Inter Miami would like to thank Taylor for his contributions, and wishes him well in his future.

