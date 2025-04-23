Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Loaned to Charlotte FC
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been loaned to Charlotte FC until the end of the 2025 season. As part of the deal, CF Montréal received from Charlotte FC $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025.
This season, Marshall-Rutty earned two starts in six games played for a total of 228 minutes.
The 20-year-old was acquired from Toronto FC by way of a trade on August 9, 2024. He played nine matches for CF Montréal last season.
Transaction: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is loaned to Chalotte FC until the end of the 2025 season. CF Montréal received from Charlotte FC $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Toyosi Olusanya from St. Mirren FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on Loan from CF Montreal - Charlotte FC
- Notebook: Evander Dazzles in Return from Injury - FC Cincinnati
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Loaned to Charlotte FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- A Historic First: Inter Miami Camps CF Launch this Summer - Inter Miami CF
- South Florida's Beloved Pura Vida Miami Joins Inter Miami CF as the Club's First-Ever Official Health Foods Partner - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Loaned to Charlotte FC
- Canada Soccer Announces CANWNT Home Matches in Winnipeg and Montréal
- CF Montréal Draws Orlando City SC, 0-0
- CF Montréal to Host Orlando City at Stade Saputo this Saturday
- Longueuil and Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts to Receive a Multisport Mini-Field from the Montreal Impact Foundation