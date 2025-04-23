Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Loaned to Charlotte FC

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been loaned to Charlotte FC until the end of the 2025 season. As part of the deal, CF Montréal received from Charlotte FC $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025.

This season, Marshall-Rutty earned two starts in six games played for a total of 228 minutes.

The 20-year-old was acquired from Toronto FC by way of a trade on August 9, 2024. He played nine matches for CF Montréal last season.

Transaction: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is loaned to Chalotte FC until the end of the 2025 season. CF Montréal received from Charlotte FC $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025.

