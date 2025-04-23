Haslam Sports Group and the Pizzuti Companies Break Ground on Phase One of Astor Park's Residential Development

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Pizzuti Companies and Haslam Sports Group have broken ground on Astor Park's Residential A Block, 261 multifamily units ushering in the first phase of the project's residential development. The neighborhood will be a mixed-use rarity where multi-family living, Class-A offices with ground-floor retail, riverfront parks, public art, and world-class sports come together.

Current development at Astor Park consists of the 685-space parking garage, a five story, 154,000-square-foot Class A office building with 17,250 square-feet of ground-floor retail space, 3,700 square feet of murals, 13,600 square feet of public plaza, and 39,500 square feet of recreation in the park.

Once completed Residential A Block will offer 261 market rate and affordable housing units, bringing a much-needed diversity of inclusive product types to the mixed-used neighborhood. Astor Park sets a higher standard for downtown work, life, and leisure for those who seek an active and urban lifestyle.

"We're extremely excited to finally break ground on this innovative multifamily development, and deliver on our 2020 promise to develop a walkable neighborhood," said Joel Pizzuti, President and CEO of The Pizzuti Companies. "Starting construction on this latest phase reinforces the importance of public private partnerships, without which this project would not exist. We must credit this achievement to such great partners as Haslam Sports Group, the Edwards family, Huntington, the State of Ohio, and the City of Columbus for uniting on the herculean efforts that have taken almost five years."

Situated across from Columbus Crew's new stadium Lower.com Field, the community's first multifamily offering will provide an unmatched finish and amenity package for studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans. Two-bedroom townhomes with private walk-up entries will also be available, capitalizing on walkability.

In addition to walkable retail options, residents of Astor Park will have access to almost 40,000 square feet of amenity space to complement this distinctive offering to live well in the heart of the city. Residential amenities include an indoor/outdoor fitness facility, clubroom, game room, social lounge with bar and fireplace, bike storage, dog spa, and a 35,000 square-foot courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen and dining areas, and curated art.

Astor Park's evolving curated art program incorporates work by established and emerging artists alike. To date we have installed three public murals, which deliver on The Pizzuti Companies' commitment to living with art and the sense of community it fosters.

"We are thrilled to break ground on the residential portion of Astor Park," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Managing Partners Haslam Sports Group. "Our vision for Lower.com Field has always been for more than just our home on match days. It was important to our family to help create a true community asset for all of Columbus, a place that connects our community, one that is inclusive and accessible, and also where events and gatherings happen 365 days a year. We are grateful to partner with Pizzuti on Astor Park on what we believe will become another distinct neighborhood complimenting all the other great neighborhoods throughout the City of Columbus."

Astor Park is a Pizzuti development in partnership with Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards Family. Construction will be completed by Continental Building Co. Goettsch Partners is the design architects. Lupton Rausch is the architect of record. Completion is expected in 2027. Project renderings can be found here.

For more information about Astor Park visit: www.astorparkcolumbus.com.

