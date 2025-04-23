Charlotte FC Acquires Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on Loan from CF Montreal
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has joined the Club on loan from CF Montreal until the end of the 2025 season.
CF Montreal has acquired $100,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 as part of the deal.
Marshall-Rutty, a 20-year-old Canadian youth international, has already amassed 88 appearances in Major League Soccer. He signed a Homegrown contract with Toronto FC as a 15-year-old in 2020 and in 2021 became the youngest player ever called up to the Canadian national team surpassing Alphonso Davies.
This season, Marshall-Rutty has played in six matches for CF Montreal.
Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on loan from CF Montreal until the end of the season in exchange for $100,000 GAM in 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Toyosi Olusanya from St. Mirren FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on Loan from CF Montreal - Charlotte FC
- Notebook: Evander Dazzles in Return from Injury - FC Cincinnati
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Loaned to Charlotte FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- A Historic First: Inter Miami Camps CF Launch this Summer - Inter Miami CF
- South Florida's Beloved Pura Vida Miami Joins Inter Miami CF as the Club's First-Ever Official Health Foods Partner - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Acquires Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on Loan from CF Montreal
- Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and Defender Andrew Privett Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 9
- Charlotte FC Hands San Diego a Welcome to the League Message
- MATCH Preview: Charlotte FC vs. San Diego
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs San Diego FC: April 19, 2025