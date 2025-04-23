Charlotte FC Acquires Defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on Loan from CF Montreal

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has joined the Club on loan from CF Montreal until the end of the 2025 season.

CF Montreal has acquired $100,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 as part of the deal.

Marshall-Rutty, a 20-year-old Canadian youth international, has already amassed 88 appearances in Major League Soccer. He signed a Homegrown contract with Toronto FC as a 15-year-old in 2020 and in 2021 became the youngest player ever called up to the Canadian national team surpassing Alphonso Davies.

This season, Marshall-Rutty has played in six matches for CF Montreal.

Transaction: Charlotte FC acquires defender Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty on loan from CF Montreal until the end of the season in exchange for $100,000 GAM in 2025.

