A Historic First: Inter Miami Camps CF Launch this Summer

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







For the first time in Club history, Inter Miami CF is excited to launch, Inter Miami Camps, an opportunity to train like an Inter Miami player this summer. Boys and girls ages 6 to 16 are invited to join our inaugural official summer camps, led by certified Inter Miami CF coaches and grounded in the Freedom to Dream values that define our Club.

Running from June 16 to August 5, the five-day, co-ed camps will be held across seven locations in Florida. Each week-long session features over 30 hours of elite training for field players and goalkeepers, following the official Inter Miami methodology that defines our unique style of play.

For full details and pricing, visit intermiamicfcamps.com. Don't miss out and secure your spot today!

Inter Miami CF Camps Dates and Location:

Inter Miami Naples: July 7-11, 2025

Inter Miami Palm Beach: July 14-18, 2025

Inter Miami Fort Lauderdale: July 21-25, 2025

Inter Miami Fort Lauderdale: July 28-August 1, 2025

Inter Miami Doral: August 4-August 8, 2025

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.