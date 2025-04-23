Earthquakes Acquire Midfielder Noel Buck in Trade with New England Revolution

April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired midfielder Noel Buck from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600,000 cash, plus an additional $50,000 if certain performance conditions are met. New England also retains a percentage of his future sell-on rights. San Jose will designate Buck as a U22 Initiative player.

"Noel Buck is a player with excellent potential," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "I enjoyed his development in our previous time together, and I'm confident he can complement our midfield in both central and wide positions. I look forward to again working with Noel and welcome him to the San Jose Earthquakes."

Buck, 20, made his pro debut at age 16 in 2021 with Revolution II after graduating from the Revolution Academy. The midfielder played in all 28 USL League One games that season, amassing five goals and one assist. The following year, he signed a contract as a Homegrown Player and transitioned to the Revs' Major League Soccer first team, where Arena was Head Coach and Sporting Director. On Sept. 4, 2022, he became the second youngest scorer in club history when he netted in a 3-0 win over New York City FC. In 2023, he earned national recognition by ranking fourth on the prestigious MLS 22 Under 22 list.

In 2024, Buck expanded his profile further with a midseason loan to Southampton FC, where he played six games for the English Premier League side's Under-21 team. Prior to the move abroad, he featured in 13 MLS matches and five Concacaf Champions Cup games for the Revolution that season, notching one goal and one assist. Buck returned to New England ahead of the 2025 MLS campaign and made two appearances this year. Overall, Buck appeared in 59 games in all competitions for New England, with 47 in MLS play (30 starts), scoring five goals and collecting three assists. The midfielder also started twice for the Revs in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

A native of Arlington, Massachusetts, Buck is eligible to represent England at international level through his father, as well as the United States and Wales. So far, the midfielder has competed for England's Under-19 and Under-20 National Teams, scoring once in 10 total appearances.

The trade for Buck, on the heels of Tuesday's announcement that the Quakes also acquired U.S. Men's National Team left back DeJuan Jones from the Columbus Crew, was completed before the MLS Primary Transfer Window closes today.

The Black and Blue will now travel to Columbus, Ohio, next Saturday, April 26, to take on the Columbus Crew. Kickoff from Lower.com Field will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

Noel Buck

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 159 lbs.

Born: April 5, 2005 (age 20)

Preferred Foot: Left

Hometown: Arlington, Mass.

Previous Club: New England Revolution

College: N/A

Pronunciation: NOLE

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire M Noel Buck from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600,000 cash, plus an additional $50,000 if certain performance conditions are met. New England retains a percentage of Buck's future sell-on rights.

