LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in League Play; Defeats Sporting Kansas City 3-1

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC played its final game before departing for the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup, defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium. Eddie Segura, Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud all scored for LAFC, helping the club extend its unbeaten streak to nine games in MLS and 10 games in all competitions. With the win, LAFC is now 7-4-5 on the season for 26 points, leaving it in fifth place in the Western Conference.

It was the visitors who struck first in the 39th minute with their first shot of the game. Dejan Joveljic played a short pass to Manu García before racing into the box to collect a return pass, which he slotted into the net, putting Kansas City up 1-0.

However, the lead would last only until first-half stoppage time when LAFC equalized thanks to Eddie Segura. The Colombian center back leaped to head home a Denis Bouanga corner kick for his first goal since 2020, sending the game into the halftime break tied 1-1.

Just before the hour mark, LAFC took its first lead of the game with Bouanga converting a penalty kick for his eighth MLS goal of the season. Bouanga earned the penalty after he was chopped down by Memo Rodríguez inside the box and then fired his penalty past the dive of Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp, making the score 2-1.

Despite outshooting Sporting Kansas City 21-5, the game remained tight into second-half stoppage time before Giroud rounded out the scoring for LAFC. A quick counterattack allowed Bouanga, who finished the game with a goal and two assists, as well as a game-high nine shots, to receive a pass from Mark Delgado before laying it off into the path of Giroud, who rolled a right-footed shot past Pulskamp to give LAFC a 3-1 victory.

The club will return to action on Monday, June 16, when it opens Group D play in the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup in Atlanta against Chelsea of the English Premier League in a game that kicks off at 12 p.m. PT.

NOTES

LAFC is now unbeaten in its last 10 games in all competitions, going 5-0-5, including a 4-0-5 mark in the league since April 9.

The club is now 10-1-1 in all competitions at BMO Stadium, including a 6-1-1 record in MLS play.

LAFC has now won each of its last two games despite falling behind 1-0 in each.

Ryan Hollingshead played the 300th regular-season game of his MLS career in the game. He is the 71st player in league history to play in 300 games.

Denis Bouanga finished the game with a goal and two assists. This was his first multi-assist game of the season.

Bouanga now has eight goals and four assists in his last nine league games.

Bouanga now has 49 goals in 85 regular-season MLS games. If he gets one more goal in his next four league games, he will become the 15th player in league history to score 50 goals in less than 90 games.

With 49 goals, Bouanga is now second in LAFC history, passing Diego Rossi. Only Carlos Vela, with 78 goals, has more regular-season goals for LAFC than Bouanga.

He also passed Rossi for the second-most goal contributions (goals and assists) in club history with his first-half assist to Eddie Segura.

Segura's first-half goal was his first goal for LAFC since scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Houston on October 28, 2020.

Olivier Giroud's goal in second-half stoppage time was his third of the season and the fifth in all competitions since joining LAFC in August 2024.







