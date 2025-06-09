Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

June 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







Chicago Fire FC returns to the lakefront for three consecutive home matches looking for victory in a rematch against Nashville SC.

Chicago closed out a five-game road trip on Saturday night with aplomb, defeating D.C. United in a 7-1 rout at Audi Field in Washington. Maren Haile-Selassie and Jonathan Bamba opened the scoring in the match, while Philip Zinckernagel and Brian Gutiérrez each added a goal of their own. But it was Tom Barlow who stole the show, tallying three times for his first career hat trick and earning the title of MLS Player of the Matchday in the highest scoring night in Club history.

Nashville will return from a bye week looking to extend a club-record 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. In their last match on May 31, the Boys in Gold took a 2-0 lead at home against New York City FC thanks to forward Sam Surridge's second brace in three matches. But New York fought back to earn a draw, led by forward Hannes Wolf's second half brace. The sides settled for one point apiece, handing Nashville an unbeaten streak that started with a win against Chicago on April 26.

The Fire will co-host a doubleheader Saturday at Soldier Field that will kick off with Chicago Stars FC's match against Seattle Reign FC at 4 p.m. CT. Kickoff for the Fire's match against Nashville SC is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (7-5-4, 25 points) at Nashville SC (8-4-5, 29 points)

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. NSH: (1-5-2)

Last Game vs. NSH: Oct. 19, 2024 (0-3 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at NSH: April 26, 2025 (2-7 L) - GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tenn. (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against Orlando City SC will be available here on Wednesday, June 11.

by the numbers

1 - Chicago Fire FC II forward Jason Shokalook signed a short-term contract early on Saturday, ahead of making his first appearance in Major League Soccer against D.C. United that evening. The Erie, Pa. Native made his minutes count, recording an assist on Brian Gutiérrez's goal to seal the 7-1 scoreline in Washington. The forward followed his debut with a start in Chicago Fire II's match against New England Revolution II just hours later on Sunday afternoon. That match was interrupted by inclement weather, resuming on Monday with Shokalook still in the lineup. Three consecutive days of action later, "Shok" gets to enjoy a debut, an assist and a comeback draw within the span of 48 hours.

2 - Chicago's seven-goal outburst on Saturday pushed the Fire into second place in the league in goals scored with 35. That mark has the Fire ahead of teams like Philadelphia Union, Orlando City SC and Nashville SC, all with one more match played than Chicago. The advanced metrics back up the Fire's potent attack - they are third in expected goals (xG) and non-penalty expected goals (NPxG), first in xG per shot. Of the 35 goals, 28 have come on the road - almost twice as many as second place LAFC and New England with 15 each.

7 - With a goal and an assist against D.C. on Sunday, winger Philip Zinckernagel pushed his streak of road matches with a goal contribution to seven this season, a Club record and three away from the league record set by Atlanta's Josef Martínez in 2018. "Zinck" also has a four-game goal streak in league play, one goal away from tying the Fire record of five games in a row with a goal set by David Accam and Robert Berić.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.